College Football Analyst Puts Oklahoma Sooners on Upset Watch Against LSU Tigers
The LSU Tigers (7-4. 3-4 SEC) will wrap up the 2025 regular season on Saturday afternoon in an SEC matchup against John Mateer and the Oklahoma Sooners.
Interim head coach Frank Wilson and the Bayou Bengals will hit the road to Norman in Week 14 for the first time in program history with the Tigers looking to spoil the Sooners' College Football Playoff chances.
"I think we look at who we are as a team," Wilson said. "I think we cater to the strength of our personnel in our team and we position our team to try to get points on the board.
"It's a tall task, but it's something that we recognize that will have to come into fruition to allow us to have success in winning this game."
Now, as the LSU Tigers look to spoil No. 8 Oklahoma's College Football Playoff chances, college football analyst David Pollack believes the program can pull off the upset.
The Game Information: Week 14 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Oklahoma Sooners
Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 7-4 (3-4 SEC)
Oklahoma Sooners Record: 9-2 (5-2 SEC)
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU: +10.5 (-122)
- Oklahoma: -10.5 (+100)
Moneyline
- LSU: +310
- Oklahoma: -400
Total
- Over 36.5 (-112)
- Under 36.5 (-108)
LSU is currently listed as 10.5-point underdogs on the road against a fiery Oklahoma Sooners squad heading into the regular season finale.
The over/under for the matchup sits at 36.5 with the LSU Tigers' offense going up against one of the top defenses in America under Venables' watch.
David Pollack's Take: LSU Can Upset the Sooners
“Oklahoma can lose that game. Their offense should scare the (expletive) out of you. Their defense obviously is going to do its job," Pollack said.
"Thank God they’re at home, I think that’s a big deal. But Oklahoma’s offense, how many games can you score 23 or 17? How many games back-to-back weeks against really good teams where that’s enough not to make mistakes?”
“They haven’t turned the ball over. That’s going to come at some point, too. LSU’s back end, you don’t think they can lock those receivers down? (The Sooners') passing game has really struggled.
"They’re not great up front. If I’m Oklahoma, I’ve got to hold my breath one more time. They’ve got to win this game to be in (the playoff)... If I'm Oklahoma, I'm a little bit nervous.”
