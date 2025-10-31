College Football Icon Silences Rumors Surrounding LSU Football Job, Coaching Carousel
The LSU Tigers are set to navigate a coaching search in Baton Rouge following the news of Brian Kelly being relieved of his duties last Sunday.
With significant buzz surrounding the LSU program this week, all eyes are on who will take over as the decision-maker in the Bayou State.
LSU has parted ways with Kelly and athletic director Scott Woodward this week with the program pressing the reset button ahead of a monumental hire for the university.
“We thank Scott for the last six years of service as athletic director,” said Scott Ballard, Board of Supervisors Chair.
“He had a lot of success at LSU, and we wish him nothing but the best in the future. Our focus now is on moving the athletic department forward and best positioning LSU to achieve its full potential.”
Now, we can cross one college football icon off of the list of potential candidates after squashing rumors of a return to the sidelines.
Former Florida Gators and Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer quickly denied any interest of accepting a gig during this year's coaching carousel.
“I don’t have a desire,” Meyer told Cleveland-based TV reporter Kellyanne Stitts recently.
But Meyer does believe Ohio State offensive coordinator Brian Hartline deserves an opportunity to take that next step.
“I do,” Meyer said when asked if Hartline is ready to be a head coach. “I’m a big Brian Hartline fan, always have been, and he just needed the experience (as an OC).
"I’m glad he stayed (at OSU), he had a chance to leave, and he learned from us and (Buckeyes head) coach (Ryan) Day, and I think he’s ready.”
ESPN analyst Jordan Rodgers endorsed Hartline as a candidate for the LSU Tigers gig this week following the news of Kelly's departure.
“Lane Kiffin is not leaving for that mess, and I think a lot of other established coaches that may be (normally) be on the radar for LSU aren’t either as of the events of the last couple of days. So I’m going to give you two names that I don’t think anybody’s talking about,” Rodgers said Friday morning.
“Brian Hartline, the offensive coordinator at Ohio State, he has a track record of developing and recruiting elite wide receivers. And, as a play caller, look what he’s done with a young quarterback in Julian Sayin this year. I think he’d be a great hire, off-the-radar a little bit.”
