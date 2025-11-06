College Football Insider Logs Prediction For LSU Football vs. Alabama Crimson Tide
The LSU Tigers (5-3, 2-3 SEC) will travel to Tuscaloosa in Week 11 for an SEC showdown against the No. 4 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
In what will be a new-look LSU coaching staff on Saturday, interim coach Frank Wilson will serve as the decision-maker for the program following the firing of Brian Kelly on Oct. 26.
For Wilson, it's about continuing to elevate the morale of the program while remaining "eager" to get back out on the playing field against an elite SEC rival.
"I think we understand the challenges that are before us. I think our football team is eager to play in this game on Saturday against Alabama. We know what we're up against. I think we'll have an opportunity to play our best football.
"That is the attitude in the building. I think it resonates from the coaches to the players, the support staff, where everyone's really excited about the opportunity to play again."
Now, with game day less than 48 hours away, college football analysts from across America are logging their predictions for the SEC matchup.
The Game Information: Week 11 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers at Alabama Crimson Tide
Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium - Tuscaloosa (Ala.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 5-3 (2-3 SEC)
Alabama Crimson Tide Record: 7-1 (5-0 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 11 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU: +9.5 (-102)
- Alabama: -9.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- LSU: +290
- Alabama: -360
Total
- Over 49.5 (-115)
- Under 49.5 (-105)
LSU is currently listed as 9.5-point underdogs on the road against the Crimson Tide, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
David Pollack's Pick: Week 11 Edition
“I’ll take Alabama, especially being at home. It just makes sense to take Alabama,” Pollack said this week.
“The scoring for LSU has been such a disaster this year. Watching them play offense, it’s fallen off a cliff,” Pollack added. “Last year, Garrett Nussmeier threw for over 300 yards a game. This year, he’s at 220. It’s night and day.”
“Your guess is as good as mine what you’re going to get from LSU,” Pollack said. “They have to get their balance back, but they haven’t been able to do it... To beat Alabama, you’d better have a pass rush,” he said. “You have to affect the quarterback, and LSU hasn’t consistently rushed the passer well.”
The LSU Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday night from Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.
