LSU Football Must Retain This Five-Star Freshman Amid Frank Wilson's Ole Miss Move

LSU Tigers interim head coach Frank Wilson is set to join Pete Golding's Ole Miss Rebels after accepting a role on his staff this week, according to multiple reports.

In a move that sent shockwaves across the Southeastern Conference, Wilson will depart LSU for an opportunity with an SEC rival after news went public on Tuesday night.

The current LSU interim has served as the program's running backs coach/associate head coach across the last four seasons on Brian Kelly's staff, but once Kelly was relieved of his duties, Wilson was elevated to serve as the shot-caller.

But with Lane Kiffin making the move to Baton Rouge as the new head coach of the LSU Tigers, the staff on offense has seen significant shakeup since Nov. 30.

The new decision-maker has brought over a myriad of coaches from his Ole Miss Rebels staff - leaving current LSU staffers scurrying for opportunities elsewhere.

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.

That includes Wilson where he wasn't retained on Kiffin's staff as he's now accepted a role at Ole Miss.

Now, roster retention is at an all-time high for the LSU Tigers, but there's a primary focus on one player: Harlem Berry.

The most recent star that Wilson landed is none other than the five-star true freshman where the New Orleans (La.) native emerged as the LSU Tigers' starting running back down the stretch of the 2025 season.

Berry wrapped up his freshman campaign with 446 rushing yards on 101 carries with a pair of touchdowns where his workload increased across the final four games of the regular season.

The No. 1 running back in America for the 2025 Recruiting Cycle, Berry signed with LSU where his relationship with Wilson paved the way to make his way to Baton Rouge.

On Signing Day last December, Berry cited the bond he has with Wilson as a key piece in putting pen to paper with LSU - ultimately suiting up for the hometown team.

Courtesy of Harlem Berry's Instagram.

"I built a great relationship with (LSU running backs coach Frank Wilson)," Berry said. "All the other coaches at the other universities, I felt that they could get me where I needed to get. But it was just that connection I had with coach Frank. It was more than just football."

Now, all eyes are on Kiffin and Co. looking to retain the star running back after Wilson's move to Ole Miss.

Wilson will coach the LSU Tigers through the Texas Bowl on Dec. 27 prior to making his formal exit to Oxford.

