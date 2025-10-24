College Football Insider Logs Prediction for LSU Football vs. Texas A&M Aggies
No. 20 LSU (5-2, 2-2 SEC) will host the Texas A&M Aggies in Week 9 with the stage set for a Top-25 SEC showdown in Tiger Stadium on Saturday night.
Brian Kelly and Co. will look to get back in the win column and keep the program's College Football Playoff hopes alive after suffering a Week 8 loss to Vanderbilt in Week 8.
"We have a great opportunity this weekend in Tiger Stadium to play the No. 3 team in the country. That's exciting, and we believe that the way we're moving, if we continue to get better on both sides of the ball, we're prepared to win the game. We believe we can win the game," Brian Kelly said this week.
"I hope our fanbase understands that we're disappointed. We are committed to working to get better every single day, and we're excited about a great matchup this weekend in Tiger Stadium. Certainly, A&M, outstanding football team."
With kickoff inching closer, college football analysts across America have begun locking in their final predictions. Which program has the edge?
The Game Information: Week 9 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Texas A&M Aggies
Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge (La.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 5-2 (2-2 SEC)
Texas A&M Aggies: 7-0 (4-0 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 9 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU: +2.5 (-102)
- Texas A&M: -2.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- LSU: +124
- Texas A&M: -146
Total
- Over 49.5 (-110)
- Under 49.5 (-110)
LSU is currently listed as 2.5-point underdogs at home against No. 3 Texas A&M, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
Joel Klatt's Pick: Tigers Fall in a Close One
“I don’t love taking road teams and I did it last week and maybe you guys should just fade all of these picks,” Klatt said. “But when I think about a score, I think about this matchup and in almost every phase, the advantage lies with Texas A&M. I’ve got to take the Aggies.
"I think Marcel Reed and Mike Elko go in and get a win in Death Valley 23-20 and cover the -2.5. The -2.5 is basically a pick ’em. I think A&M wins the game and they cover the -2.5.”
