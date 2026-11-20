LSU's offense has struggled to find consistency throughout Lane Kiffin's first season in Baton Rouge. While much of the criticism has fallen on the Tigers' offensive-minded head coach, Kiffin offered some insight Wednesday into how responsibilities are divided between himself and offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr.

During the SEC coaches teleconference ahead of LSU's matchup with Tennessee, Kiffin was asked whether he enjoyed the challenge of facing a defense led by Volunteers defensive coordinator Jim Knowles.

His response revealed how much his role has changed.

Kiffin sheds light on Weis' responsibilities behind the scenes

Jul 23, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I don't do as much now anymore. Charlie does most of the stuff, so I don't really look at it that way anymore," Kiffin said. "I look more at the big picture, just trying to make sure the team's mentally right and ready to play."

That arrangement is built on a relationship that extends well beyond their first season together at LSU.

Weis previously served as Kiffin's offensive coordinator at Ole Miss, where the two developed an offensive system that consistently ranked among the SEC's most productive. Their familiarity has allowed Kiffin to delegate more responsibility without removing himself entirely from the offensive process.

Weis discussed that relationship during a recent appearance on LSU's coaches radio show, describing how their years together have shaped their approach to game planning.

"Years of being together and working game plans together, talking about how we're going to call a game and all the things that we go through," Weis said. "I just think it's really smoothed it out, especially these last three, four seasons probably."

Weis also explained that Kiffin remains involved in offensive discussions throughout the week, even as the coordinator takes on much of the responsibility.

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"He does a great job of obviously working throughout the week, talking through calls and different things that we're going to do and makes things really smooth," Weis said.

The Tigers entered the fourth quarter against Texas holding a 21-13 lead before surrendering nine unanswered points in a 22-21 defeat. Offensive turnovers and an inability to maintain momentum contributed to LSU's collapse, ending its hopes of reaching the College Football Playoff.

The struggles have naturally raised questions about Kiffin's offense, particularly given the expectations surrounding his arrival in Baton Rouge.

However, Kiffin's comments suggest the responsibilities are more distributed than the criticism directed toward him might indicate.

Weis' role as the primary play-caller puts him at the center of LSU's offensive decisions, but Kiffin's continued involvement in game planning means those decisions are not made independently of the head coach.

It also does not mean that every offensive mistake can be attributed to Weis. Play selection, quarterback decisions, blocking and execution all influence the outcome of a possession.

For Kiffin, delegating offensive responsibilities allows him to concentrate on the broader demands of leading an SEC program, including preparing his team mentally for each opponent.

Still, the head coach remains accountable for the offense's overall performance.

With LSU preparing to face Tennessee, Kiffin and Weis have another opportunity to demonstrate whether their established partnership can produce more consistent results.

Wednesday's explanation does not resolve the Tigers' offensive problems, but it offers a clearer picture of who is responsible for preparing the offense and directing it on Saturdays.

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