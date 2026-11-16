The LSU Tigers are out of the running for the playoffs after their fourth loss of the season against the Texas Longhorns on Nov. 14. The Tigers will now face the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday, a team that was ranked No. 8 in the most recent playoff rankings on Nov. 10.

While the Tigers cannot do anything about their postseason hopes, they still have a chance to make a top-ranked bowl game.

If LSU hopes to win against Tennessee, they need to find a way to shut down the Volunteers' star running back, DeSean Bishop.

How Bishop compares to other top running backs the Tigers have faced

Nov 7, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers running back Dilin Jones (13) runs the ball during the second quarter as Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Red Morgan (6) defends at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bishop has already surpassed his total rushing yards from 2025. He had 1,076 rushing yards a season ago and now has 1,163 yards with two games left to play in the regular season.

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The junior is coming off of a career game against Texas A&M. He tied his career high of 34 carries against the Aggies and moved into fifth place on Tennessee's career rushing list. Bishop accounted for 97 of the Volunteers' 196 total rushing yards against the Aggies.

Bishop has had over 100 rushing yards in six of the Volunteers' 10 games in 2026. In the Volunteers' eight wins, Bishop is averaging 126.1 rushing yards. His best game of the season came against Auburn on Oct. 3, when he rushed for 220 yards and 3 touchdowns for the Volunteers.

LSU has not faced a running back of Bishop's caliber this season.

The Tigers faced Ole Miss' running back Kewan Lacy on Sept. 19, holding him to just 43 yards in 9 carries. Lacy was one of the top running backs in the SEC in 2025 with 1,567 total rushing yards. The junior has not been as effective this season, rushing for just 388 yards in six games due to a shoulder injury that has left him sidelined for the rest of the season.

Other top rushing totals from LSU opponents came from Texas A&M running back Rueben Owens II with 62 yards and Mississippi State running back Kavion Wilson with 71 yards.

The Tigers' opponents are averaging 86.1 total rushing yards per game, which is less than Bishop's 116.3 rushing yards per game. Although the Tigers are ranked the No. 9 rush defense in the country, they need to step up their game in order to shut down Bishop in the backfield.

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