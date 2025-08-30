LSU Country

College GameDay's Lee Corso Predicts LSU Football to Win National Championship

Corso locks in his final National Championship selection, Brian Kelly and Co. are the pick.

Zack Nagy

Sep 14, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks basketball coach Dawn Staley (left) smiles after Lee Corso picked LSU and she picked South Carolina to win during the ESPN Gameday show before kickoff of a football game at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
In his final ESPN College GameDay appearance, football icon Lee Corso has selected the LSU Tigers to be his National Champion this season.

Corso took the stage on Saturday morning for his final ESPN College GameDay showing where he locked in Brian Kelly's program to take down the Penn State Nittany Lions in the title game.

“LSU (has) the nation’s number one transfer portal (class) and a veteran quarterback,” Corso said on his final College GameDay appearance.

"Now the Final Four, two of them: LSU vs. Penn State for the national championship. Okay, a great battle, but the winner — LSU. LSU wins the national championship.”

The LSU Tigers will open the 2025 season on Saturday evening in a critical Top-10 matchup against Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers.

All eyes will be on LSU quarterback signal-caller as he prepares for his final season with the program after makig the decision to return to Baton Rouge.

LSU Tigers Football: Garrett Nussmeier.
Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.

“Quarterback’s a really good player,” Swinney said this week. “He’s a leader. He’s tough. Got a lot of respect for him. He’s a guy that’s has stayed and he’s developed and now he’s on his way to being a high draft pick. He’s got he’s got a lot of poise.

"He’s got great instincts, really good pocket awareness. He’s got big-time arm talent. He’s tough. And they’ve put a good group together up front."

The Game Information: LSU vs. Clemson in Week 1

Date: Saturday, August 30
Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
Kickoff Time: 6:52 p.m. CT
Location: Memorial Stadium
TV: ABC
Live Stream: ESPN App
Radio: LSU Radio Network

LSU Tigers Football: Brian Kelly.
Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.

Nussmeier's Thoughts: Stay Poised on the Road

“It’s going to be a hostile environment, a storied program with a cool atmosphere. For me, it’s about embracing the opportunity to go into an arena like that and try to silence the crowd.

"We’ve played in big-time places, Texas A&M, South Carolina, Florida. It’s nothing new, but their place is definitely one of those.”

Brian Kelly's Take: Expectations Rising

"They have high expectations. We have high expectations. But like I've said to you, we've been working on this since January after our Baylor win. We went to work on our roster process in developing this football team," Kelly said on Monday.

"So that when we get to these moments, it's having a team that is confident that plays the game the right way in a hostile environment. Many would say composure, maturity, and they've got to play with great competitiveness. Each and every play is going to be important for us."

Published |Modified
Zack Nagy
ZACK NAGY

Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of LSU Country, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Tiger Football, Basketball, Baseball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving LSU athletics. 

