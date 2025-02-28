Could LSU Football Target a Current USC Trojans Staffer as the Next DL Coach?
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will be looking to hire a new defensive line coach in Baton Rouge following the recent news of Bo Davis departing the program.
Davis, one of the most respected defensive line coaches in college football, is headed to New Orleans to join Kellen Moore's Saints staff. Luke Johnson from the New Orleans-Times Picayune first reported the news on Thursday.
Now, the LSU Tigers are back in the same boat once again with Kelly and Co. looking to replace a defensive line coach in Death Valley.
It's a significant void to fill with Davis quickly carving out a path as one of the most elite coaches in the Southeastern Conference.
After inheriting a challenging situation with the LSU Tigers in 2024, Davis made the most of his talent after improving the unit significantly.
In his lone year with the program, LSU had defensive linemen and defensive tackles that logged 66 tackles and 7 sacks combined.
Wisconsin transfer Gio Paez (21 tackles, one sack) and Ahmad Breaux (17 tackles) led those positions in tackles while Dominick McKinley (seven tackles, three sacks) and Jay’Viar Suggs (10 tackles, 2.5 sacks) led them in sacks.
“His intensity. I think he cares a lot and if you know anything about coach Bo, he’s going to get it out of you one way or another,” former LSU defensive tackle Gio Paez said in 2024.
“When you combine that with a group of individuals who are hungry and hear all this doubt, I think something special is going to come from that.”
There will be multiple options to work with for the Tigers this offseason with the program looking to fill the void sooner rather than later.
A source indicated to LSU Tigers On SI that Davis "did it the right way" and provided multiple days notice prior to accepting the gig with the New Orleans Saints.
This provided the program with a jumpstart in attacking the coaching search with Spring Camp kicking off on March 8 in Baton Rouge.
LSU currently has edge rushers coach Kevin Peoples as a coach that could fill in for the time being, but all signs point towards Peoples remaining at his current spot for the long haul with the program going out and hiring a new defensive line coach.
There is certainly one name that will generate buzz as a potential candidate: USC Trojans co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach, Eric Henderson.
Henderson is a coach with several ties to the state of Louisiana and has utilized his connections on the recruting trail.
USC, and Henderson, recently signed five-star defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart in the 2025 Recruiting Class after a long process. Stewart ultimately selected the Trojans over the LSU Tigers on National Signing Day in December.
LSU fans have certainly been curious about Henderson as a potential candidate to fill the void in Baton Rouge.
There are ties for Henderson here after beginning his coaching career under current LSU running backs coach Frank Wilson at UTSA.
Henderson has climbed the coaching ladder with the USC Trojans with responsibilities including co-defensive coordinator, run-game coordinator and defensive line coach.
The ties to the state of Louisiana, current coaching staff and recruiting expertise certainly makes him an intriguing option, but the current buzz points in the direction that Henderson could remain in California under Lincoln Riley with Southern Cal.
All eyes remain on the LSU Tigers to fill the defensive line coaching slot with Spring Camp inching closer in Baton Rouge.
