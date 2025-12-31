Former USC Football Players Sound Off After Trojans' Stunning Alamo Bowl Loss to TCU
After expanding its fourth quarter lead on a field goal with 9:37 remaining in the game, it appeared that USC was in the driver's seat in the Alamo Bowl up 24-14 over TCU on Tuesday night.
Then, the rest of the fourth quarter happened.
TCU responded with a methodical drive and a touchdown, forced the USC offense into a three-and-out, then, chewing up the rest of the game clock, tied the game on a field goal to send it into overtime. The Trojans mustered only a field goal after possessing the ball on a first-and-goal from the Horned Frogs' 2-yard line, then lost in stunning fashion when, on a 3rd-and-20 after a sack, failed to tackle TCU running back Jeremy Payne, who scampered 35 yards to the end zone for the game-winning score on a checkdown.
Watching the game closely was former Trojans running back LenDale White, the program's all-time leader in rushing touchdowns. Let's just say that White, who won back-to-back national titles during his three seasons in Los Angeles, was disgusted with the current state of the program.
But White wasn't finished. In a series of profane tweets in which he called USC “sorry as f---” and expressed doubt that the Trojans can ever be worthy of a spot in the 12-team College Football Playoff in the future, the ex-USC and NFL halfback made his opinion of Lincoln Riley's Trojans crystal clear.
And White was far from the only former Trojan to express disgust with Tuesday night's shocking defeat.
Former two-time first-team All Pac-12 safety Su'a Cravens and ex-Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year Rey Maualuga weren't shy in sharing their own thoughts on the loss.
In a particularly interesting critique, Cravens called for more former Trojans to be members of the program's coaching staff in order to show “these guys what it really means to be a Trojan.” Cravens, sensing a lack of intensity and accountability within the program, also called for more open practices and full padded practices.
But not every former USC player was so bothered by the loss.
Former Heisman Trophy winner Matt Leinart, seemingly attempted to shrug off the bowl-game loss in which eight USC players opted out of. But TCU football's Twitter account would not let him.
After the game, Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley said that “a window has opened up” at USC, insisting that the Trojans can still be championship contenders. He'd have a hard time convincing these former USC players that that is the case.