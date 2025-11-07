Could USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Emerge As A Candidate For The LSU Football Job?
The LSU Tigers continue navigating a national head coaching search following the program parting ways with Brian Kelly in late October.
After a 5-3 start to the 2025 season, the LSU administration made the move to part ways with Kelly where he compiled a 34-14 overall record across nearly four seasons in Baton Rouge.
The decision came on the heels of the Bayou Bengals' 49-25 loss to the Texas A&M Aggies in Week 9 where the program fell to 2-3 in Southeastern Conference play.
“This is an extremely disappointing night,” Kelly said. “Any fan base would be upset. The responsibility falls on me. LSU has a proud tradition and a proud team. They prepared their tails off and expected to win. It showed in the first half and not in the second.
"My focus has to be inside-out, not outside-in. The noise is deserved, but I have to fix what’s inside our program so this doesn’t happen again.”
Now, the coaching search is on in Baton Rouge with the selection committee now finalized amid a chaotic stretch for the university.
- Scott Ballard: Chairman of the board
- John Carmouche: Chairman of athletics
- Ben Bordelon: Former LSU football player and CEO of Bollinger Shipyards
- E.J. Kleeper, CEO of Our Lady of the Lake
- Verge Ausberry: Interim Athletic Director
LSU President Wade Rousse has also been added to the committee after being elected on Tuesday.
As the search begins, potential candidates are flying in left and right as the program works through the vetting process.
BetOnline has updated the odds on LSU's next head coach with a myriad of targets on the board.
LSU Tigers Next Head Coach Odds:
- Joe Brady (+300)
- Lane Kiffin (+375)
- Nick Saban (+400)
- Clark Lea (+500)
- Jon Sumrall (+700)
But there is one name that could emerge as a dark horse candidate that isn't listed on the books: USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley.
College football analyst Josh Pate recently hinted that Riley could be a name that comes up during this year's coaching carousel.
“All right, you ready?” Pate asked. “Let’s just keep an eye on Lincoln Riley at USC.”
It's a coaching carousel that consists of the LSU Tigers, Florida Gators, Auburn Tigers, Arkansas Razorbacks, Virginia Tech Hokies, and Penn State Nittany Lions, among others, in search of new decision-makers.
Could Riley emerge as a candidate? Time will tell, but as the search ramps up in Baton Rouge, all eyes remain on which candidates emerge as the 2025 season dwindles down.
More LSU News:
Elite LSU Football Commit Reaffirms Pledge Despite Ohio State, Ole Miss Pushing
Five Players LSU Football Must Keep After Brian Kelly's Firing, Including DJ Pickett
ESPN Insider Labels Lane Kiffin 'Top Target' for LSU Football, Florida Gators
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.