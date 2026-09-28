Will Lane Kiffin Sit Sam Leavitt Against McNeese In Week 5?

LSU and quarterback Sam Leavitt had found some major success in the passing attack against Texas A&M on Saturday, but LSU may just have to forego using the season's first non-FBS matchup as a confidence builder for the Tigers' passing attack with Leavitt.

Leavitt may just spend Saturday on the bench as he deals with a minor hamstring injury.

It's a decision that has less to do with Leavitt's health and more with head coach Lane Kiffin's battle with the injury bug so far this season.

At the same time, LSU has a backup quarterback who has stolen the eyes of Kiffin as the season has progressed since fall camp. That quarterback is Landen Clark, the Elon transfer who was listed as LSU's QB3 as fall camp ended.

Now, he's received all of the No. 2 reps and has even seen time in special red zone packages. His rise comes just at the right time.

Taking Precautions

Tigers Quarterback Sam Leavitt 10, The LSU Tigers take on the Texas A&M Aggies. September 19, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Leavitt's hamstring injury popped up in the second quarter on Saturday, after picking up an eight-yard rush to keep LSU moving down the field. He spent the following defensive possession in the medical tent before going back into the game.

That injury, both Kiffin and Leavitt said, was a major part of Leavitt's improved pocket presence and decision-making to stay in the pocket.

Leavitt's injury, and LSU's massive lead, eventually led Kiffin to pull Leavitt from the game and throw in Clark.

But Kiffin said he was, and is, more worried about Leavitt's health.

LSU has had a bad string of luck when it comes to players with injuries that will cause them to miss significant time or the whole season in 2026.

Some of those names include some of LSU's starters and most valuable players, like linebacker Whit Weeks - who exited the game Saturday with a broken leg - tight end Trey’Dez Green and safety Dashawn Spears.

When he was asked how careful he would be with Leavitt and his injury after losing so many starters already, Kiffin kept his answer simple.

"Extremely," Kiffin said. "I mean, I'm human."

Kiffin did expand on that, talking about the moment of realization he had on Saturday about how many freak injuries occurred this season after Weeks and linebacker Charles Ross III went out for the season on Saturday. He said that freaked him out.

He also added that now, with the SEC's new nine-game schedule, it adds to the anxiety around these injuries.

"it feels like we played a whole season already," Kiffin said. "And we have seven SEC games to go."

Kiffin was then asked if he considered not playing certain players on Saturday with an easier opponent rolling into town this week.

"I've been going through it all day yesterday," Kiffin said. " I don't know where it ended up on that, but like I said, we got seven conference games to go, four more road conference games... five of the seven are probably ranked. So yeah, I mean, you got to look at things differently, I feel like because of what's happened."

Deja Vu for Kiffin

Sep 5, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Landen Clark (11) scrambles against Clemson Tigers during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kiffin was asked for his thoughts on Clark following Saturday's two rushing touchdown performance against Texas A&M as a red zone threat and backup quarterback. And maybe as a replacement starter this week.

"(Clark)'s done a great job," Kiffin said. "When he goes into games, you know, he really finds a way to make plays."

Kiffin had a bit more to say, this time drawing a familiar comparison.

"He really does a good job in practice, but he's - not saying he's Trinidad (Chambliss)," Kiffin said. "But in the same way with Trinidad - whenever we went into scrimmages, all of a sudden these things happen, and Landen has done the same thing. He really performs really well."

Now Clark stares down a potential opportunity to start and lead LSU to a win, even if it's a much lesser foe in non-conference play. No matter what, it's an opportunity Clark earned himself.

"He was our third quarterback for the mock game, and had to go be the Clemson quarterback in the stadium, and ran around all day long and made some plays against our first defense," Kiffin said. "And so I'm happy for him. And it's a good weapon to have, obviously, regardless of Sam’s health."

But Kiffin isn't ready to close the door on Leavitt's status, or at least he isn't willing to do it publicly for competitive reasons.

When he was asked outright about Clark starting this weekend, Kiffin said, “Oh. I don't know.”

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