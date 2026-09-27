LSU Stock Report: Who Helped and Hurt Themselves Against Texas A&M?

LSU hosted Texas A&M for a Week 4 matchup, evening out its SEC record with a 35-6 blowout win over the Aggies at home.

The Tigers made a statement for themselves after last week's unfortunate loss in Oxford, while giving Texas A&M its second conference loss of the season.

There were key standout players from both sides of the ball, as well as emerging warning signs across the roster during the early-season matchup.

Who Helped Themselves?

Tamarcus Cooley, Safety

Nov 29, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Louisiana State Tigers defensive back A.J. Haulcy (13) and Louisiana State Tigers safety Tamarcus Cooley (0) react during the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tamarcus Cooley stood out on defense, emerging from the secondary as a reliable option to take down opposing offenses. He put up 11 yards in tackles for loss, a crucial interception, and a sack against Texas A&M's offense.

He didn't just prove his impact on defense but also his ability to be an all-around defensive player, stepping in for Dashawn Spears at the star safety position.

After Spears went out last week with a season-ending injury, defensive coordinator Blake Baker had to make some serious adjustments to fill in the gaps in his nickel defense. Cooley didn't just step in and cover the secondary, but also made crucial plays at his new position.

Jackson Harris, WR

Sep 26, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Jackson Harris (4) runs the ball during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following the next-man-up mentality, which has been the team's main focus this week after losing multiple key players at Ole Miss, Jackson Harris stood out in the receiver room as a reliable option in place of tight end Trey'Dez Green.

Harris put up 163 receiving yards and two touchdowns against the Aggies, being able to continue LSU's scoring production without Green.

He finally put his name up on the board, becoming a major threat to defenders after a sneaky 57-yard touchdown on a 4th & 1 to keep the lead for the Tigers.

Landen Clark, QB

Sep 26, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Landen Clark (11) runs the ball for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Once again, Landen Clark stepped into the quarterback position during an at-home blowout, showcasing his ability to take over the Tigers' offense.

He came in during the third quarter and made an impact on the scoreboard with a 4-yard rushing touchdown on his first snap. Clark finished out the game with another rushing touchdown and 41 rushing yards.

This not only helped out LSU's final push of the game but also gave the team a much-needed sense of confidence in the backup, especially with Leavitt showing early signs of a possible hamstring injury.

Who Hurt Themselves?

Jayce Brown, WR

Sep 19, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Jayce Brown (1) runs after a catch during the first quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As Leavitt had more time in the pocket this game, after both an offensive line reconstruction and a minor hamstring injury limiting his ability to run, he finally had time to let the play develop for his receivers.

Which gave the receiver the spotlight to emerge from the position group, a spotlight Jayce Brown couldn't seem to find.

He finished the night with zero yards and one target, missing opportunities to become the well-known receiver praise that he got this offseason, coming into LSU as a major transfer portal addition.

Eugene Wilson III, WR

Sep 26, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Eugene Wilson III (3) breaks a tackle from Texas A&M Aggies safety Tawfiq Byard (4) during the third quarter at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While more of LSU's receiver room showed signs of struggle, Wilson's didn't come from an offensive drive, but from being a weak spot for a punt returner.

He had one punt return of the night, which resulted in a negative yardage, putting the Tigers behind on a drive.

The special teams unit can set the tone for the possession from the punt return, and with Wilson hurting the offense instead of helping, he becomes a weak spot as the Tigers' punt returner.

In a blowout win like this one, it doesn't create a make-or-break impact, but for close SEC games, which the Tigers will face late in the season, it can raise serious concerns for the position.

Sign up to our free newsletterand follow us on Facebookand Xfor the latest news.