Is Dilin Jones Becoming LSU's Most Important Offensive X-Factor?

The LSU Tigers will be back running out on the field of Tiger Stadium very soon, with the start of the 2026 season sitting just over a month away as LSU gets rolling in a high-profile nonconference matchup against the Clemson Tigers.

The Tigers head into 2026 with a renewed buzz around the program that obviously brings the return of lofty expectations as the highly talked-about and highly publicized Lane Kiffin era in Baton Rouge is set to officially get started.

A new regime now in place comes new players, with Kiffin going to work in the transfer portal in order to build a roster to compete in year one. And now, with the season a few weeks away, one of those additions could be primed for a breakout season in 2026.

Dilin Jones Will Add Another Layer to LSU's Running Game

Wisconsin Badgers running back Dilin Jones (7) runs the ball between Alabama linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green (41) and Alabama defensive lineman Edric Hill (94) at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of the many high-profile additions the Tigers made over the offseason, one of the more underrated moves was bringing in Wisconsin's transfer running back Dilin Jones. In 2025, he was the Badgers' main running back, starting the first seven games of the season until a season-ending injury derailed his season.

In the minimal time he did see the field in 2025, Jones was productive, with 300 rushing yards on just 76 carries, averaging almost four yards per carry and two touchdowns. The running back also showed small flashes of being able to catch the ball out of the backfield, with nine receptions for 21 yards.

Jones was not highly rated out of the transfer portal, but early returns on the redshirt-sophomore could indicate a big role for the running back in the LSU offense, with Kiffin talking up Jones throughout spring practice.

"He looks really good. Has come in and been good in protection, been good in his vision, his feet, running the ball, and has been really a bright spot," Kiffin said. "Like I said, offensively, we've struggled to find those, and again the tackling part is a difference in that position specifically."

The Tigers' running back room has plenty of returning talent that will undoubtedly be staples in the LSU offense and under Kiffin's scheme with the duo of Harlem Berry and Caden Durham. However, Jones provides something different compared to the other running backs, who have a much more explosive playing style.

Jones provides steadiness and consistency to the Tigers' running back room that will be key in Kiffin's offense. Jones is a much more balanced running back compared to Berry and Durham, and his pass protection and high-end footwork set him apart in the running back room.

With the talent in the room, the trio could become a three-headed monster for the Tigers' offense. And the backfield would have the chance to foster not just one of the best rushing offenses in the SEC but in the country, especially in Kiffin's scheme that has created some of the best rushing attacks in the last few seasons.

Kiffin expanded on the way Jones attacked spring practice, and if the running back continues the momentum into Fall Camp, it won't be a surprise to see him be one of the pillars of the LSU offense in 2026.

"For a guy that wasn't a headliner, he's played like it," Kiffin said. "And that's really critical because that spot, it's extremely critical to have somebody or a number of people that, again, just like the quarterback spot, makes the plays when everybody's not blocked up and makes the significant plays. He's done that."

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