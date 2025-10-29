Ed Orgeron Reacts to Brian Kelly's Firing, Would 'Love To' Return to LSU Football
The LSU Tigers have social media swirling surrounding the head coaching vacancy in Baton Rouge amid the firing of head coach Brian Kelly on Sunday night.
After a 5-3 start to the 2025 season, the LSU administration made the move to relieve Kelly of his duties as the decision-maker in the Bayou State.
Now, the LSU job is arguably the No. 1 available gig on the market alongside availabilities at Penn State, Florida, and Arkansas, among others.
Ed Orgeron, who was fired by the LSU Tigers two seasons after winning a National Championship for the program, revealed his thoughts on Kelly being relieved of his duties this week during an interview with ESPN's "UnSportsmanLike."
"I think that's one of the things -- whether it's true or not -- the look from the outside, Brian Kelly never embraced the state of Louisiana," he said.
"When you get those guys on your side, it's very powerful. I think getting everybody to pull in the same direction, like Pete Carroll did, like we did, one team, one heartbeat, is gonna be the key for the next coach."
Despite being let go by the LSU program in 2021, Orgeron would "love to" return as the head coach of the Tigers if the opportunity ever presented itself.
"I'd love to," Orgeron responded. "Are you kidding me? Hey, I'm one phone call away. I just gotta get in my truck, I could be there today."
But it isn't only the head coaching gig that Orgeron would consider.
When asked if he would accept an assistant role on the staff in Baton Rouge if Lane Kiffn were to leave Ole Miss, Orgeron was transparent in his response.
"Yeah, I'd consider it," he said. "I love LSU. I still got my home in Baton Rouge. I loved when I was coaching for Coach Miles being the defensive line coach.
"I love the Tigers, and if I'm getting back into coaching, for sure I'd consider it. No doubt."
As the national coaching search gets underway, Kiffin is considered the top target for the LSU Tigers - along with Florida - but the question still remains if he would stay in Oxford as the Rebels' shot-caller.
