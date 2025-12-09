Ed Orgeron Reveals If Lane Kiffin Asked Him To Join LSU Football's Coaching Staff

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers continue navigating the early phases of his tenure in Baton Rouge with a primary focus on finalizing the coaching staff.

After arriving in Louisiana nine days ago, Kiffin has immediately started putting his touch on the roster and staff following the unprecedented move from Ole Miss to LSU amid a College Football Playoff run in Oxford.

“You walk in like, God, it’s like, we’re in the NFL. Like, everything is so amazing in that facility, and it’s so powerful,” Kiffin said during his press conference last Monday.

“The national championships and the Heisman trophies and the way the whole building is done. You’re just reminded that you’re at the elite program in all of college football.”

Over the last few weeks, there has been buzz surrounding a potential reunion at LSU between the Tigers and National Championship winning coach Ed Orgeron.

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU president Wade Rousse, left, LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin and LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry stand together at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

During Kiffin's introductory press conference, he shared that he had a phone call with Orgeron upon landing in Baton Rouge.

“The car drives by as we’re going to the office, and you drive by Tiger Stadium. It’s lit up, and you’re like, ‘I absolutely made the right decision,’ and it all went away,” Kiffin said.

“...Actually, we were going by Tiger Stadium, and I called one person—I called Ed Orgeron. And I said, ‘Hey, man. All I can do—this place just makes me want to talk like you right now.’ I did!

“We were in the car. The kids were in there ... the coaches asked me, ‘What are you doing?’ I was like, ‘I don’t know, I’m channeling Ed right now. I’m feeling him right now.’

"I rolled down the window, and I yelled, ‘Geaux Tigers!’ to the fans. So then, I called Ed, and I was like, ‘I don’t know what’s going on, man, but I’m feeling you right now.’”

But have Kiffin and Orgeron had conversations about joining the LSU Tigers staff in the near future?

Nov 27, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron looks on during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Orgeron hopped on Bussin' With The Boys Podcast recently where he revealed the talks he's had with Kiffin:

“He had asked me, he called last year, he was going to get (another) job, and he wanted to know if I wanted to (join him on staff). I said: ‘You know what, I’m not ready yet,'” Orgeron told Will Compton and Taylo Lewan.

“He had called (recently), he said: ‘What do you think about LSU?’ And I gave him nothing but rave reviews. But it never came through, like he never called and said, ‘Do you want to come?’

"I never called him and said, ‘I want to go.’ He knew I was planning to get back into coaching. Would LSU be a good fit with him (as the head coach)? Do I think so? Yes.

“But as a head coach, when you’re going into a situation like that, you’ve got to feel out the lay of the land and do what’s best for you. So, he’s got his defensive staff. He hasn’t called me, which is good. I wish him the best of luck.”

Now, as Kiffin continues finalizing his coaching staff, LSU has had in-depth conversations with Syracuse co-defensive coordinator Elijah Robinson as a potential option as the next defensive line coach in Baton Rouge, but a deal is yet to be finalized.

