Elite LSU Football Target Uses Three Words To Describe Lane Kiffin and the Tigers

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers remain in pursuit of the top prospects in Louisiana with the new-look coaching staff looking to build a wall around The Boot on the recruiting trail.

The 2027 Recruiting Cycle flaunts an embarrassment of riches from Louisiana with Kiffin making sure to continue developing relationships amid a pivotal stretch for the program.

"The high schools here, it's been great going to them and receiving the feedback. I've always enjoyed, over time, coming here and recruiting. I used to always say it's like: They love football. Everybody says they love football but the high school coaches here and the people in school, they love football," Kiffin said.

"They love coaching football. They love coaching the kids. They genuinely care about the kids. Something that's kind of gotten lost a little bit. I'd love to sign a lot of Louisiana kids."

This past weekend brought an official visitor from down the road with Kiffin and Co. welcoming Lake Charles (La.) Sam Houston five-star offensive lineman Albert Simien for a multi-day stay to Baton Rouge.

Simien has skyrocketed up the recruiting rankings where he now checks in as the No. 2 rated interior offensive lineman in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs across America battling for his services.

Courtesy of Albert Simien via X.

Now, the LSU Tigers are looking to separate from the pack for the 6-foot-3, 275-pounder that flaunts offers from the likes of the Texas A&M Aggies, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Notre Dame Fighting Irish, among several others.

Kiffin and Co. are building momentum here with sources familiar with Simien's recruitment telling LSU Tigers On SI that he brought his entire family to Baton Rouge this past weekend - departing campus impressed with what they saw.

Simien used three words to describe LSU: "It's just different."

Lane Kiffin and Co. brought in Louisiana’s No. 1 IOL for an official visit this weekend: Albert Simien.



The No. 2 rated IOL in America + Top-10 overall prospect remains a top priority for Kiffin’s staff.



Now, a multi-day stay back in Baton Rouge.



Simien: “It’s just different.” pic.twitter.com/AyY0DraYuk — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) April 19, 2026

Simien checks in as a Top-10 prospect in America with the LSU Tigers remaining contenders for the fast-rising offensive lineman that has evaluators salivating at his potential.

"Effective drive blocker who flashes power in his hands. Basketball player whose functional athleticism in that environment provides valuable insight into flexibility and movement patterns. Showed noticeable year-over-year improvement from sophomore to junior campaign. Travels on schedule as a puller and climber," 247Sports wrote.

"Not necessarily a ballerina in pass protection, but consistently stays in front of his matchup. Encouraging shot put numbers suggest higher power capacity. Likely possesses frame length to provide tackle snaps if needed, but projects higher as an IOL who could become a high-major multi-year starter and play beyond college."

Now, all eyes are on Simien's recruitment this offseason with the LSU Tigers making a strong impression during his official visit, but more trips remain on the docket for the top-ranked offensive lineman in Louisiana.

More LSU News:

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LSU Football's No. 1 Transfer Addition Revealed as Lane Kiffin's Top Offensive Weapon

Lane Kiffin Reveals Definitive Statement on Will Wade Returning to LSU Tigers

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