ESPN FPI Predicts LSU Football's Win Total With Texas A&M, Alabama and Oklahoma Left
No. 20 LSU (5-2, 2-2 SEC) will navigate a challenging stretch of Southeastern Conference matchups down the stretch of the 2025 season with the Bayou Bengals looking to bounce back in Week 9.
Brian Kelly and Co. will face a unique challenge this Saturday against No. 3 Texas A&M, but the remaining SEC foes on the schedule are daunting.
LSU's next two opponents sit in the top-five of the AP Top-25 Poll with three of them ranked in the Top-15.
For Kelly and the Tigers, the program will look to continue fighting through a difficult 2025 season with a pair of losses already on the resumé after dropping two of the program's last three games.
“People have always talked bad about us anyway, so it doesn’t really affect us,” LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier said. “People will say what they’re going to say, and half the time they have no idea what they’re talking about. We try not to pay attention to that.
“We’ve been in this position before. The college football landscape has changed, so we know we’re not out of it. We just have to be better. We have to be perfect in our details and perfect the rest of the year. That’s the goal and the mindset.”
The ESPN Football Power Index has updated the algorithm with LSU's chances in each of the remaining five games revealed.
The LSU Tigers ESPN Matchup Predictor Chances:
*Note: The percentages reflect LSU's chances to earn a win.*
Texas A&M (Oct. 25) - 48.1 percent chance to win
at Alabama (Nov. 8) - 21.7 percent chance to win
Arkansas (Nov. 15) - 69.3 percent chance to win
Western Kentucky (Nov. 22) - 97.0 percent chance to win
at Oklahoma (Nov. 29) - 37.8 percent chance to win
According to the ESPN FPI, LSU has a less than 50 percent chance against the Texas A&M Aggies, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Oklahoma Sooners to close out the 2025 season.
No. 20 LSU and No. 3 Texas A&M will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. CT from Tiger Stadium with all eyes set to be on the Top-25 clash in Baton Rouge.
