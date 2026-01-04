Lane Kiffin Could Pursue This Coveted Alabama Crimson Tide Offensive Weapon

Alabama Crimson Tide transfer Wilkin Formby has officially entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after three seasons in Tuscaloosa, he revealed via social media on Sunday.

Formby signed with the Crimson Tide as a Top-100 prospect and a Top-10 offensive tackle in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle where he now enters the Transfer Portal market as a sought-after body in the trenches.

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are in need of players in the trenches after losing seven members of the offensive line to the Transfer Portal to this point - including five-star freshman Carius Curne.

Formby, a 6-foot-7, 324-pounder out of Alabama, fits the mold as a players the LSU Tigers could pursue with a previous relationship with current Tigers offensive line coach Eric Wolford.

He started 14 games for Alabama during the 2025 season in what became his redshirt-sophomore season after redshirting in 2023.

Source: Alabama starting RT Wilkin Formby is entering the NCAA transfer portal. He started 14 games this year for the Tide this year and started two games at right tackle in 2024. He brings 1,070 snaps over 27 games. pic.twitter.com/s09H9MnSvq — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 4, 2026

He also started two games during the 2024 season and has seen action at both right tackle and right guard. Across three seasons in Tuscaloosa, he played in 27 games - having been on the field for 1,070 snaps.

“Tackle prospect with an elite frame who can bend, move and strike at a high level,” On3 Sports' Charles Power said of his game. “Has a prototype build for an offensive tackle. Verified at 6-foot-7, 302 pounds with close to a 7-foot wing-span at Under Armour’s Atlanta camp prior to his senior season.

"Plays with strong balance and body control for his size. Shows excellent spatial awareness in pass pro and initiates contact consistently with his length. Has surprisingly good bend and hips for his size, allowing him to gain leverage with ease and bolstering his ability to anchor once engaged. Shows some encouraging physicality and willingness to mix it up with defensive linemen on Friday nights.

"Will only continue to improve once he is in a collegiate strength and conditioning program that will help him develop more explosiveness and functional power. Significantly filled out his frame over the course of his junior season.”

LSU is in need of offensive linemen where Formby could emerge as a critical target for the program if the Bayou Bengals elect to pursue.

