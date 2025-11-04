ESPN FPI Predicts Outcome of LSU Football vs. Alabama Crimson Tide Week 11 Matchup
The LSU Tigers (5-3, 2-3 SEC) will hit the road to Tuscaloosa in Week 11 for an SEC matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
In what will be interim coach Frank Wilson's debut as the decision-maker of the LSU program, the Tigers will look to hit the reset button against a fiery SEC foe.
“It’s a tremendous, humbling moment for myself," Wilson said. "... I recognize this moment is so much bigger than me. I just happen to be the caretaker at this moment for this wonderful institution that we so love.
"It’s our flagship state university and we have tremendous pride in it. I will do my very best and die trying to represent us as a university, as a state, as a community, to the best of my ability, with dignity, honor, and pride, the way LSU has always been and will always be."
LSU will enter the SEC showdown as significant underdogs, but what percentage does the ESPN Football Index give the Bayou Bengals to earn a win?
The Game Information: Week 11 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers at Alabama Crimson Tide
Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium - Tuscaloosa (Ala.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 5-3 (2-3 SEC)
Alabama Crimson Tide Record: 7-1 (5-0 SEC)
The ESPN FPI Prediction: Tigers Struggle in Tuscaloosa
According to the ESPN Football Power Index, the LSU Tigers will have a 19.1 percent chance to walk out of Bryant-Denny Stadium with a victory under their belts.
The ESPN FPI gives No. 4 Alabama an 80.9 percent chance to capture a win over the Bayou Bengals and keep the program's College Football Playoff hopes alive amid a strong 2025 season for the Crimson Tide.
Frank Wilson's Take: Tigers Eager to Get Back to Work
"I think our football team is eager to play in this game on Saturday against Alabama," Wilson said on Monday. "We know what we're up against. I think we'll have an opportunity to play our best football. That is the attitude in the building.
"I think it resonates from the coaches to the players, the support staff, where everyone's really excited about the opportunity to play again."
More LSU News:
Elite LSU Football Commit Reaffirms Pledge Despite Ohio State, Ole Miss Pushing
Five Players LSU Football Must Keep After Brian Kelly's Firing, Including DJ Pickett
ESPN Insider Labels Lane Kiffin 'Top Target' for LSU Football, Florida Gators
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.