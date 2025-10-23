ESPN FPI Predicts Winner of LSU Football vs. Texas A&M Aggies in Week 9 Matchup
The LSU Tigers (5-2, 2-2 SEC) will take the field in Death Valley on Saturday night for a "must-win" Southeastern Conference showdown against Mike Elko and the No. 3 ranked Texas A&M Aggies.
With the Bayou Bengals' backs against the wall with a pair of losses on the resumé already, the program will look to make a statement in Week 9 against a top-five foe.
But the Texas A&M Aggies present a significant challenge led by Marcel Reed as the program's signal-caller where his dual-threat ability could give the LSU defense trouble.
"I just think that to be undefeated, you have to be able to rely on both sides of the ball to carry the day and we haven't been able to do that. We've either played really, really good defense and not well enough on offense or had some flashes on offense and didn't play at the same standard on defense," Brian Kelly said Wednesday.
"That's why we are where we are. We get a chance to play [Texas A&M] on Saturday - and look at the end of the day - we have to be the better team for three hours and that's what we'll be looking forward to doing on Saturday."
As game day inches closer in the Bayou State, Kelly and Co. enter the matchup as underdogs with both Vegas and the analytics favoring the No. 3 ranked Aggies.
The Game Information: Week 9 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Texas A&M Aggies
Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge (La.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 5-2 (2-2 SEC)
Texas A&M Aggies: 7-0 (4-0 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 9 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU: +2.5 (-102)
- Texas A&M: -2.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- LSU: +120
- Texas A&M: -142
Total
- Over 47,5 (-115)
- Under 47.5 (-105)
LSU is currently listed as 4.5-point underdogs at home against No. 3 Texas A&M, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
The ESPN FPI Prediction: Aggies Win in Death Valley
According to the ESPN Football Power Index, the Texas A&M Aggies have the edge heading into Week 9 with a 52.2 percent chance to walk into Death Valley and win.
For the Tigers, the program will enter the matchup as underdogs with a 47.8 percent chance to win, according to the ESPN FPI.
Brian Kelly's Take: Tigers Must Play With Physicality, Fight
“Well, I think we need to be more physical. I think there’s always the need for physicality, right? How you play this game really is about who you are. You know, football is a game of violent collisions,” Kelly said.
“Certainly, from an offensive line standpoint, everybody’s going to look towards the physicality there on the offensive line. Those are the best five guys we’ve got out there. If we had another group, we’d certainly play them as well.
"So listen, everybody is going to look at this and has their opinions, and I respect everybody’s. But there’s no doubt that any time you evaluate your football team, the first thing you’re going to look for is physicality.”
