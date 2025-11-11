ESPN FPI Reveals Prediction for LSU Football vs. Arkansas Razorbacks in Week 12
The LSU Tigers (5-4, 2-4 SEC) will host the Arkansas Razorbacks in Week 12 with the pair of SEC rivals set to square off in Death Valley.
In what will be interim coach Frank Wilson's first game calling the shots in Tiger Stadium, the Bayou Bengals will look to snaps a three-game losing skid after dropping matchups to Vanderbilt, Texas A&M, and Alabama.
The Razorbacks will be led by dual-threat quarterback Taylen Green with the Tigers preparing for a significant challenge against the Arkansas offense.
"He's 6'6, athletic, and he's a legit 4.40 guy. It almost at times looks like he's gliding because of his stride. He's a good player," Wilson said. "They're prolific, in my opinion, the eighth-ranked offense in the country. They can score.
"They've been behind against opponents and rallied back because of his unique skill set to both run and throw the ball. They were averaging 35 points a game. They can rush the ball from the quarterback position by design; they can hand it off as well, and they have some receivers that can make plays for him."
Now, with game day inching closer in Week 12, the ESPN Football Power Index has logged a prediction for the matchup in Tiger Stadium.
The Game Information: Week 12 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
Kickoff Time: 11:45 a.m. CT
Venue: Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge (La.)
TV Channel: SEC Network
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 5-4 (2-4 SEC)
Arkansas Razorbacks Record: 2-7 (0-5 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 12 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU: +5.5 (-115)
- Arkansas: -5.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- LSU: -220
- Arkansas: +180
Total
- Over 56.5 (-110)
- Under 56.5 (-110)
LSU is currently listed as 5.5-point favorite at home against the Arkansas Razorbacks with the program looking to snap a three-game losing skid.
The ESPN FPI Prediction:
According to the ESPN Football Power Index, the LSU Tigers have a 69.3 percent chance of walking out of Death Valley in the win column and snapping their three-game losing skid.
On the other side, Arkansas has a 30.7 percent chance of taking home a win at Tiger Stadium.
Frank Wilson's Take:
"They're certainly formidable from that aspect, which makes them extremely dangerous. You watch them against Ole Miss; you watch Mississippi State, on and on and on. They're in games where they could easily have two or three more wins that they did not.
"They always play us tough, always have. So we're expecting to get their very best. We'll have to score touchdowns in this game; that'll have to happen. That's a non-negotiable because they can score. I think he's a very talented player."
LSU and Arkansas will kickoff at 11:45 a.m. CT from Death Valley with the pair of SEC rivals set to add another chapter to the storied history.
More LSU News:
Elite LSU Football Commit Reaffirms Pledge Despite Ohio State, Ole Miss Pushing
Five Players LSU Football Must Keep After Brian Kelly's Firing, Including DJ Pickett
ESPN Insider Labels Lane Kiffin 'Top Target' for LSU Football, Florida Gators
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.