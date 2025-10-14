ESPN FPI Reveals Prediction for LSU Football vs. Vanderbilt Commodores Week 8 Battle
No. 10 LSU (5-1, 2-1 SEC) will put the program's hot start on the line in Week 8 when the program travels up to Nashville for an SEC matchup against No. 17 Vanderbilt.
Brian Kelly and Co. will hit the road to Tennessee for a Top-25 SEC clash against a Diego Pavia led Commodores squad with all eyes set to be on the showdown at FirstBank Stadium.
"Make him one-dimensional. I think those dual-threat quarterbacks, if they can do both, you're in [trouble]," Kelly said of Pavia. "So we've got to really do a great job in the running game, and not to say that he can't throw the ball, because he can.
"They average over 200 yards throwing the football, and he's capable. But I think if you're trying to choose one or the other, he's going to kill you if he runs. So we're going to take the path that we need to be really good against the run, and then put them in predictable situations.
"[Vanderbilt] is the best in the country in third-down because they're in third and short most of the time. So we've got to get them off schedule. First down is really crucial for us. If we can get them in second and third situations that are a little bit longer, we can be more predictive relative to the balance between run and pass."
The stage is set. No. 10 LSU and No. 17 will take the field in Nashville in the morning slot for Saturday's Week 8 SEC matchup with the Bayou Bengals looking to continue a hot start to October.
The Game Information: Week 8 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers at Vanderbilt Commodores
Kickoff Time: 11 a.m. CT
Venue: FirstBank Stadium - Nashville (Tenn.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 5-1 (2-1 SEC)
Vanderbilt Commodores: 5-1 (1-1 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 8 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU: +2.5 (-106)
- Vanderbilt: -2.5 (-114)
Moneyline
- LSU: +110
- Vanderbilt: -132
Total
- Over 48.5 (-105)
- Under 48.5 (-115)
LSU enters the Week 8 matchup as 2.5-point underdogs with an opportunity to make a statement on the road in Nashville.
The ESPN FPI Prediction: LSU Struggles in Nashville
According to the ESPN Football Power Index, the LSU Tigers have a 39.3 percent chance of walking out of FirstBank Stadium with a victory.
On the other side, Vanderbilt enters with a 60.7 percent chance to make a statement and earn a Top-10 win at home.
No. 10 LSU and No. 17 Vanderbilt will kickoff at 11 a.m. CT on ABC with the Bayou Bengals looking to stay hot in October.
