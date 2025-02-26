ESPN Highlights One Key Returning Player for the LSU Tigers in 2025
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers have reconstructed the roster in Baton Rouge with a blend of returning pieces alongside fresh faces set to suit up for the program.
Kelly and Co. knew they would have to be "very aggressive" in the NCAA Transfer Portal with the program doing so during the winter window.
Now, LSU flaunts the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America alongside a Top-10 2025 Signing Class set to suit up for the program this upcoming season.
But the returning pieces for the Bayou Bengals will be what has the chance to separate the program from opponents.
LSU will bring back starting quarterback Garrett Nussmeier in 2025 alongside star defensive pieces Harold Perkins and Whit Weeks.
ESPN revealed the key player that has the chance to make a significant impact in 2025.
The Pick: Harold Perkins.
"After being named to multiple freshman All-America teams in 2022 with the Tigers, it seemed obvious Perkins would be a three-and-pro type of talent and a guaranteed first-round draft pick. But a torn ACL suffered four games into his junior season forced him to rethink his NFL plans and come back for a fourth year in Baton Rouge.
"The former top-five recruit with 28.5 career tackles for loss can certainly play his way back into first-round status with a strong season under second-year DC Blake Baker. He's expected to play the 'Star' hybrid linebacker/safety role for the Tigers in 2025."
It's no secret the prized defensive piece has the chance to shine for the program this upcoming season.
Perkins took Baton Rouge by storm during his true freshman campaign with the Tigers in 2022.
A player shot out of a cannon on every snap, Perkins quickly emerged as a player NFL scouts would be keeping tabs on during his college career.
After a stellar campaign in Year 1 with the program, there was slight regression in 2023 after the LSU coaching staff struggled to find his ideal role.
Then, fast forward to Perkins' junior campaign in 2024 and it had an abrupt ending with the star linebacker suffering a torn ACL early in the season.
A player who was receiving first round buzz in the 2025 NFL Draft, despite Perkins' usage remaining a question mark, it was a brutal blow for the program.
Now, Perkins has made his decision: Return to LSU, continue rehabbing and prepare for a senior season where he can boost his 2026 NFL Draft stock.
He's slipped down 2025 draft board due to injury and usage issues, but it's clear an organization would have been willing to take the "risk" for such a talented athlete.
Instead, he's back in the purple and gold for one more year.
He's finishing the early stages of his recovery, according to head coach Brian Kelly, with a focus now on getting back up to speed.
"He's doing really well in his recovery talking to Owen Stanley, our athletic trainer," Kelly said in December. "He's been in the building quite a bit now that he's passed the early stages of the repair. Now, it's about hard work."
But the key question comes in the mix now: What role will Perkins play in 2025?
LSU defensive coordinator told On3 Sports in February that Perkins will play the STAR role for the Tigers, which will give him a hybrid linebacker/safety look.
It's a significant development for the program in Baton Rouge. There was buzz that Perkins would indeed play STAR this upcoming fall, but Baker has now officially confirmed where his defensive piece will suit up.
