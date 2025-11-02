ESPN Releases FPI Top-25 Following LSU Football, BYU Cougars, Alabama Open Dates
The LSU Tigers (5-3, 2-3 SEC) navigated an open date in Week 10 with the program remaining idle amid a chaotic stretch in Baton Rouge.
Following a Week 9 loss to the Texas A&M Aggies, the LSU administration relieved head coach Brian Kelly of his duties less than 24 hours later followed by athletic director Scott Woodward parting ways with the program just days later.
Now, after a much-needed bye week for the program in the Bayou State, the Tigers will enter Week 11 with all eyes on the Alabama Crimson Tide with interim head coach Frank Wilson leading the charge.
“It’s a tremendous, humbling moment for myself," Wilson said of becoming LSU's interim coach on Tuesday. "... I recognize this moment is so much bigger than me. I just happen to be the caretaker at this moment for this wonderful institution that we so love.
"It’s our flagship state university and we have tremendous pride in it. I will do my very best and die trying to represent us as a university, as a state, as a community, to the best of my ability, with dignity, honor, and pride, the way LSU has always been and will always be."
Following Week 10, the ESPN Football Power Index has updated the Power Rankings with the LSU Tigers, BYU Cougars, and Alabama Crimson Tide remaining in the mix despite bye weeks.
The Updated ESPN FPI Rankings: Week 11 Edition
- Ohio State
- Indiana
- Oregon
- Alabama
- Notre Dame
- Georgia
- Utah
- Texas
- Texas A&M
- USC
- Texas Tech
- Miami
- Ole Miss
- BYU
- Tennessee
- Oklahoma
- Vanderbilt
- Mizzou
- Michigan
- Iowa
- LSU
- Penn State
- Washington
- Florida State
- Florida
Frank Wilson's Take: Stick Together Down The Stretch
“It’s a testament to the quality of the young men that we have [that none have opted out]. They signed up to come to school here. They came at the helm of coach Kelly as the head coach, but they were also committed to the university and they were committed to one another.
"In a time as perilous as this, you bat down the hatches, you go shoulder to shoulder and you stand firm and stick with the commitment of what your intentions were from the beginning. It’s been hard. It’s an array of emotions, but we’ve been here for one another.
"When the news broke we were here together. We’re here throughout the bye week. We have bonded closer. We’ve taken up the slack to be supportive of one another during this time.”
