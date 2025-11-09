ESPN Releases FPI Top-25 Rankings Following Week 11 With LSU Football Tumbling
The LSU Tigers (5-4, 2-4 SEC) dropped a Week 11 SEC matchup to the Alabama Crimson Tide after a 20-9 loss at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
In interim coach Frank Wilson's debut following the firing of Brian Kelly, the Bayou Bengals' newfound energy wasn't enough to get over the hump down the stretch.
But Wilson wasn't afraid to make the hard decisions on Saturday night in Tuscaloosa after benching quarterback Garrett Nussmeier in the third quarter after replacing him with Michael Van Buren.
“As we discussed as a staff, we knew there could opportunities in the quarterback run game and then at the back end as they tried to bring closure to it, they would make it difficult to just sit in the pocket," Wilson said.
"We wanted to move them around and do some things and we thought he gave us a chance to do those things so that went into the thought of it."
But the move ultimately didn't pay off with Van Buren ending the night going 5-for-11 through the air with 52 yards and a lost fumble.
“I thought he was solid,” Wilson added of Van Buren. “There was some things that were obvious: pushing the pocket, stepping up, delivering passes escaping, extended plays and picking up first downs with his legs.
"I’d like him to have two hands on the ball in the pocket so we don’t get that last one swatted away, but I thought he did a good job.”
Now, the LSU Tigers sit at 5-4 with three regular season games to go against the Arkansas Razorbacks, Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, and Oklahoma Sooners.
Following the Week 11 college football slate, the ESPN Football Power Index updated its rankings with the Bayou Bengals remaining in the Top-25.
The Updated ESPN FPI Rankings:
- Ohio State
- Indiana
- Oregon
- Alabama
- Notre Dame
- Georgia
- Texas A&M
- Texas
- Utah
- USC
- Texas Tech
- Ole Miss
- Miami
- Tennessee
- Oklahoma
- Vanderbilt
- BYU
- Michigan
- Iowa
- Mizzou
- Penn State
- LSU
- SMU
- Auburn
- USF
Week 11 AP Top-25 Results:
No. 1 Ohio State 34, Purdue 10
No. 2 Indiana 27, Penn State 24
No. 3 Texas A&M 38, No. 22 Missouri 17
No. 4 Alabama 20, LSU 9
No. 5 Georgia 41, Mississippi State 21
No. 6 Ole Miss 49, The Citadel 0
No. 8 Texas Tech 29, No. 7 BYU 7
No. 9 Oregon 18, No. 20 Iowa 16
No. 10 Notre Dame 49, Navy 10
Wake Forest 16, No. 14 Virginia 9
Cal 29, No. 15 Louisville 26 (OT)
No. 16 Vanderbilt 45, Auburn 38
No. 18 Miami (Fla.) 38, Syracuse 10
No. 19 USC 38, Northwestern 17
Wisconsin 13, No. 23 Washington 10
The LSU Tigers will return to action on Saturday in Death Valley for a Week 12 matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks. Kickoff is set for 11:45 a.m.
More LSU News:
Elite LSU Football Commit Reaffirms Pledge Despite Ohio State, Ole Miss Pushing
Five Players LSU Football Must Keep After Brian Kelly's Firing, Including DJ Pickett
ESPN Insider Labels Lane Kiffin 'Top Target' for LSU Football, Florida Gators
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.