LSU Country

ESPN Releases FPI Top-25 Rankings Following Week 11 With LSU Football Tumbling

The Bayou Bengals remain in the Top-25 of the ESPN Football Power Index rankings, fell to 5-4 following a loss to Alabama.

Zack Nagy

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.
In this story:

The LSU Tigers (5-4, 2-4 SEC) dropped a Week 11 SEC matchup to the Alabama Crimson Tide after a 20-9 loss at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

In interim coach Frank Wilson's debut following the firing of Brian Kelly, the Bayou Bengals' newfound energy wasn't enough to get over the hump down the stretch.

But Wilson wasn't afraid to make the hard decisions on Saturday night in Tuscaloosa after benching quarterback Garrett Nussmeier in the third quarter after replacing him with Michael Van Buren.

“As we discussed as a staff, we knew there could opportunities in the quarterback run game and then at the back end as they tried to bring closure to it, they would make it difficult to just sit in the pocket," Wilson said.

"We wanted to move them around and do some things and we thought he gave us a chance to do those things so that went into the thought of it."

LSU Tigers Football.
Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.

But the move ultimately didn't pay off with Van Buren ending the night going 5-for-11 through the air with 52 yards and a lost fumble.

“I thought he was solid,” Wilson added of Van Buren. “There was some things that were obvious: pushing the pocket, stepping up, delivering passes escaping, extended plays and picking up first downs with his legs.

"I’d like him to have two hands on the ball in the pocket so we don’t get that last one swatted away, but I thought he did a good job.”

Now, the LSU Tigers sit at 5-4 with three regular season games to go against the Arkansas Razorbacks, Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, and Oklahoma Sooners.

Following the Week 11 college football slate, the ESPN Football Power Index updated its rankings with the Bayou Bengals remaining in the Top-25.

LSU Tigers Football: Frank Wilson.
Courtesy of LSU Football.

The Updated ESPN FPI Rankings:

  1. Ohio State
  2. Indiana
  3. Oregon
  4. Alabama
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Georgia
  7. Texas A&M
  8. Texas
  9. Utah
  10. USC
  11. Texas Tech
  12. Ole Miss
  13. Miami
  14. Tennessee
  15. Oklahoma
  16. Vanderbilt
  17. BYU
  18. Michigan
  19. Iowa
  20. Mizzou
  21. Penn State
  22. LSU
  23. SMU
  24. Auburn
  25. USF
LSU Tigers Football.
Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.

Week 11 AP Top-25 Results:

No. 1 Ohio State 34, Purdue 10
No. 2 Indiana 27, Penn State 24
No. 3 Texas A&M 38, No. 22 Missouri 17
No. 4 Alabama 20, LSU 9
No. 5 Georgia 41, Mississippi State 21
No. 6 Ole Miss 49, The Citadel 0
No. 8 Texas Tech 29, No. 7 BYU 7
No. 9 Oregon 18, No. 20 Iowa 16
No. 10 Notre Dame 49, Navy 10
Wake Forest 16, No. 14 Virginia 9
Cal 29, No. 15 Louisville 26 (OT)
No. 16 Vanderbilt 45, Auburn 38
No. 18 Miami (Fla.) 38, Syracuse 10
No. 19 USC 38, Northwestern 17
Wisconsin 13, No. 23 Washington 10

The LSU Tigers will return to action on Saturday in Death Valley for a Week 12 matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks. Kickoff is set for 11:45 a.m.

More LSU News:

Elite LSU Football Commit Reaffirms Pledge Despite Ohio State, Ole Miss Pushing

Five Players LSU Football Must Keep After Brian Kelly's Firing, Including DJ Pickett

ESPN Insider Labels Lane Kiffin 'Top Target' for LSU Football, Florida Gators

Join the Community:

Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.

Published |Modified
Zack Nagy
ZACK NAGY

Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of LSU Country, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Tiger Football, Basketball, Baseball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving LSU athletics. 

Home/Football