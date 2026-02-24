Alabama Crimson Tide Emerge as Frontrunner for Fast-Rising LSU Football RB Target

Winnsboro (La.) Franklin Parish three-star running back Trey Martin is evaluating contenders in his recruitment this offseason with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers firmly in the mix ahead of visits.

Martin checks in as the No. 2 rated running back in the Bayou State with programs from coast-to-coast battling for the prized offensive weapon amid a pivotal stretch in his process.

The 6-foot, 185-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the Alabama Crimson Tide, Florida Gators, Ole Miss Rebels, Florida State Seminoles, Florida Gators, Auburn Tigers, and Houston Cougars, among others, across his time on the prep scene.

The LSU Tigers entered the race for the hometown prospect on Oct. 1 after making the call to the prized running back with the new staff in Baton Rouge now carrying the momentum amid a strong pursuit.

LSU running backs coach Kevin Smith has developed a relationship with Martin over the years after recruiting him to Ole Miss as a primary target where he is now continuing to push for the Louisiana prospect.

Across his sophomore campaign in 2024, Martin ran for 382 yards on 28 carries while totaling eight touchdowns on the season, but his junior campaign is where he put America on notice.

Martin then carried the momentum into his junior season in 2025 where he has blossomed into one of the fastest-rising players in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are in pursuit with Kiffin and running backs coach Kevin Smith making the trip to Winnsboro (La.) last month for an in-person visit.

But it'll be a fight for the coveted offensive weapon out of The Boot with powerhouse programs taking notice where the Alabama Crimson Tide have emerged as the frontrunners in his recruitment, according to Rivals.

According to Rivals, the Crimson Tide will host Martin on an official visit during the weekend of June 5 as the Alabama staff continue chipping away at the Louisiana native.

LSU has turned up the heat for Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic High four-star running back Jayden Miles, the No. 1 rated back in Louisiana, as Kiffin's staff battles for two of the top prospects in the Bayou State.

