ESPN Releases FPI Top-25 Rankings Following Week 4 With LSU Football Seeing Movement
No. 3 LSU captured a Week 4 win over the Southeastern Louisiana Lions after taking down the in-state foe 56-10 on Saturday night at Tiger Stadium.
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers are 4-0 to open the 2025 season with the program flaunting its best record through four games since the 2019 National Championship season.
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier bounced back in Week 4 with the Tigers' signal-caller wrapping up the night after going 25-for-31 on passing attempts with nearly 300 yards of total offense and four total scores.
"You look at the efficiency with which he threw the football, targeting the football, seeing the field. It's still, whether they're a step behind or not, it's still recognition and feeling comfortable out there. You could see there was a higher level of comfort in terms of him throwing," Kelly said.
"Then certainly running the football as well. It requires the technical development we hadn't seen and now that he's healthy, he's able to do a lot more."
Nussmeier and Co. had the offense clicking on all cylinders after scoring touchdowns on eight consecutive drives on Saturday night.
"It looked like we were out there having fun. We were playing football and enjoying it and I think that's been a big thing for us. I think that was a release of stress. We've got good players and just going out and not trying to be perfect and just play," Nussmeier said.
Now, the ESPN Football Power Index has revealed the latest Top-25 Power Rankings with the LSU Tigers coming in once again. Where did the Bayou Bengals land?
A look into the ESPN FPI Top-25 Power Rankings following Week 4 of college football.
The ESPN FPI Top-25 Rankings: Week 4
1. Oregon Ducks
2. Ohio State Buckeyes
3. Alabama Crimson Tide
4. Georgia Bulldogs
5. Texas Longhorns
6. Indiana Hoosiers
7. USC Trojans
8. Ole Miss Rebels
9. Tennessee Volunteers
10. Penn State Nittany Lions
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers remain on the outside looking of the Top-10 in the ESPN Football Power Index Top-25.
11. Miami Hurricanes
12. Michigan Wolverines
13. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
14. Missouri Tigers
15. Vanderbilt Commodores
16. Texas A&M Aggies
17. Oklahoma Sooners
18. BYU Cougars
19. LSU Tigers
20. Texas Tech Red Raiders
21. Nebraska Cornhuskers
22. Florida State Seminoles
23. Auburn Tigers
24. Washington Huskies
25. Arkansas Razorbacks
The LSU Tigers will return to action on Saturday at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in what will be a Top-25 matchup against Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels.
More LSU News:
LSU Football Pushing to Flip Top-10 Quarterback in America Committed to SEC Rival
No. 1 Quarterback in America Set to Visit LSU Football, Alabama, Georgia and Florida
LSU Football Battling to Flip a Five-Star Oregon Ducks Commit, Set to Visit Tigers
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.