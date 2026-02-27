LSU Football QB Garrett Nussmeier Opens Up on Recovery Process Amid Major Injury

LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier has arrived in Indianapolis for the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine as he looks to elevate his draft stock after a unique 2025 season in Baton Rouge.

The Louisiana native took over as the starting signal-caller of the LSU Tigers in 2024 where he immediately became one of the top passers in the Southeastern Conference with over 4,000 yards through the air.

Across the 2024 season as QB1, Nussmeier compiled 4,052 yards passing, 29 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions with a 142.7 rating (337-of-525). He completed 64.2 percent of his passing attempts.

Nussmeier threw for over 7,000 yards during his time in Baton Rouge, but a challenging 2025 season will be one that NFL evaluators will be keeping tabs on during the 2026 Draft process.

LSU's starting quarterback suffered a core/ab injury that limited his production in a significant way where he ultimately missed the final three games of the season - seemingly benched in the second half against Alabama on Nov. 8.

Now, Nussmeier has opened up on the injury and how it impacted him across the 2025 season:

"My injury occurred on Day 2 of Fall Camp," Nussmeier said at the NFL Combine. "How much did it affect me? It was pretty evident. I really wasn't able to throw the football. I had a stabbing pain every time I went to throw the football.

"We weren't able to figure out what it was... It was a rare deal. We didn't find out what it really was until two months ago. Feeling much more like myself which is exciting."

In an NFL Draft where there is limited quarterbacks available, Nussmeier has the chance to surge up boards as QB3 if all goes accordingly.

“In this draft, the great mystery, of course, is we know Fernando Mendoza’s going to go quarterback No. 1,” ESPN’s Field Yates said. “Ty Simpson from Alabama, he’s well-positioned to be quarterback No. 2. Who is going to be quarterback No. 3, and how high will that player be drafted?

"Could it be somewhere on Day 2? Might he have to wait until Day 3? (Senior Bowl week), for guys like Garrett Nussmeier, is going to influence that race for that third quarterback taken.”

Now, all eyes are on Nussmeier's pre-draft work with the NFL Combine and LSU Pro Day presenting major opportunities for evaluators to get a better look.

