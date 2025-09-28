ESPN Releases FPI Top-25 Rankings Following Week 5 With LSU Football Tumbling
The LSU Tigers (4-1, 1-1 SEC) remain in headlines after a crushing loss to the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday afternoon at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
Brian Kelly and the Bayou Bengals saw the program's struggles on offense continue with Garrett Nussmeier once again unable to get in a groove this season.
"Garrett Nussmeier has got to play better. Every player on offense has to play better...We weren't very good on third down and that's not just Garrett...and look, you saw it," Kelly said.
"We struggled with completing the deep ball...This is not a Garrett Nussmeier problem. This is an entire football team of guys doing their job at a higher level...The QB is going to get micromanaged when you lose.
The LSU defense entered Saturday's matchup against Ole Miss as the No. 4 rated defense in the Southeastern Conference after only giving up 246 yards a night.
Fast forward to Week 5 and Rebels signal-caller Trinidad Chambliss gave the Tigers fits in Oxford after wrapping up the first half with 242 yards of total offense - but it didn't stop there.
Chambliss ended the night with 314 passing yards and 71 rushing yards to once again get over 380 yards of total offense in his third consecutive game.
Now, the Ole Miss Rebels have emerged as a College Football Playoff team with the Ferris State transfer taking America by storm.
“Today, beating No. 4-ranked LSU, one of our rivals, it’s like a dream come true,” Chambliss said on Saturday. “A great team win, great team win.
"Defense played amazing. Offensive line gave me a great pocket and our receivers just made plays. Our running backs, Kewan Lacy and Logan Diggs just running it in. Yeah, it was a great win.”
For the LSU Tigers, the program will tumble down the latest AP Poll Top-25 rankings while Ole Miss is expected to cruise into the Top-10.
On Sunday, the ESPN Football Power Index revealed the updated Top-25 Power Rankings with Ole Miss and LSU seeing movement.
The Updated ESPN FPI Top-25: Week 5 Edition
1. Oregon Ducks
2. Ohio State Buckeyes
3. Alabama Crimson Tide
4. Texas Longhorns
5. Indiana Hoosiers
6. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
7. Georgia Bulldogs
8. Ole Miss Rebels
9. Miami Hurricanes
10. USC Trojans
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers once again remain on the outside looking in of the Top-25 with the offense unable to generate positive plays in Week 5.
The remainder of the rankings [11-25]:
11. Penn State Nittany Lions
12. Michigan Wolverines
13. Tennessee Volunteers
14. Vanderbilt Commodores
15. Oklahoma Sooners
16. Texas A&M Aggies
17. Missouri Tigers
18. BYU Cougars
19. LSU Tigers
20. Texas Tech Red Raiders
21. Nebraska Cornhuskers
22. Utah Utes
23. Auburn Tigers
24. Florida State Seminoles
25. TCU Horned Frogs
LSU will utilize next week's open date to get healthy with the program battling multiple injuries across the first four weeks of the season before returning to action on Oct. 11 in a clash against South Carolina.
More LSU News:
Five-Star LSU Football Target, No. 1 Tight End in America Visiting SEC Rival
LSU Football Eyeing Flip Targets Committed to Ohio State, Arkansas and Texas A&M
LSU Football Cornerback, Five-Star Freshman Receives Rave Review From Brian Kelly
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.