ESPN Releases FPI Top-25 Rankings With 13 LSU Football, Oregon Ducks Tumbling
The LSU Tigers (7-4, 3-4 SEC) captured a Week 13 win over the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers after narrowly escaping 13-10 on Saturday night in Death Valley.
Behind a strong night from true freshman running back Harlem Berry, the Bayou Bengals handled business against an inferior opponent to earn their second consecutive win.
From all three Weeks brothers taking the field at the same time and making history to DJ Pickett giving the program a boost defensively, LSU handled business down the stretch to take down the Hilltoppers.
"It was honestly surreal, it's something I can't really describe the feeling of. I wish I could see my mom and dad's faces to see how proud they are but looking over and seeing my two younger brothers, that's something I'll never forget," West Weeks said.
"It's the biggest blessing ever. Not a lot of people get to experience what it's like to play college football and let alone do it with your two brothers, it truly is special."
Now, the ESPN Football Power Index has revealed the latest Power Rankings with the LSU Tigers remaining in the Top-25 despite currently sitting with a 7-4 record.
The ESPN FPI: Week 13 Edition
- Ohio State
- Indiana
- Notre Dame
- Oregon
- Alabama
- Georgia
- Texas Tech
- Utah
- Texas A&M
- Miami
- USC
- Texas
- Ole Miss
- Oklahoma
- BYU
- Tennessee
- Vanderbilt
- Michigan
- Penn State
- Missouri
- Washington
- Iowa
- SMU
- Auburn
- LSU
Whit Weeks' Return:
"That was our call. We wanted to not do too much today, but give it a shot. When you're rehabbing and you're in space and you're doing things, it could feel good. But when your body weight is on you and you anchor down and you have to change direction, your body is contorted in an awkward position and you have to recover," interim head coach Frank Wilson said.
"He's been working his tail off. That was the plan for him tonight, come in, play two or three series and get back in the boot. For him to be able to do that, it's so special for our family," West Weeks said.
