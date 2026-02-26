ESPN Reveals One LSU Football Returning Starter That Will Elevate Lane Kiffin's Crew

The LSU Tigers will flaunt an embarrassment of riches on defense heading into the 2026 season, but cornerback DJ Pickett could be the most important as he spearheads the push in the secondary.

Pickett signed with the LSU Tigers as the No. 2 rated cornerback in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle where he is coming off of a strong true freshman campaign in Baton Rouge.

The 6-foot-5, 195-pounder appeared in all 12 games, starting twice, and tallied 30 tackles, two sacks and tied for team-high honors with three interceptions. His interceptions came against Florida, Oklahoma and Western Kentucky.

Pickett added a pair of pass breakups and a quarterback hurry for an LSU defense that led the SEC in pass efficiency.

In 262 pass coverage snaps, Pickett allowed only 15 receptions and just one touchdown. The 15 receptions allowed accounted for only 188 total yards and just one first down.

The elite underclassman showcased what's to come across his LSU career in Year 1 with the LSU Tigers where he officially inked a new deal with the program this offseason.

Courtesy of DJ Pickett's Instagram.

LSU secondary coach Corey Raymond played an integral role in getting Pickett to sign with the Tigers out of high school - and once it was confirmed he would be on Lane Kiffin's staff in 2026 - it set the staff for Pickett to remain with the program.

Now, ESPN has labeled Pickett as the most important returning starter for the LSU Tigers heading into Kiffin's inaugural season at the helm of the program:

"We wrote when the LSU job opened that keeping Pickett, tight end Trey'Dez Green, linebacker Whit Weeks and running back Harlem Berry would be critical. All four are returning for 2026 under Kiffin," ESPN wrote.

"Pickett is a talented 6-foot-5 corner and former five-star recruit who earned three starts during his true freshman season and finished with 37 tackles, three interceptions and two sacks.

"The new staff convincing running back Caden Durham and offensive tackle Weston Davis to withdraw their names from the portal in January was a good win as well amid LSU's efforts to build the No. 1-ranked transfer class."

More LSU News:

LSU Football, Ohio State Buckeyes, USC Trojans Among Top Schools for No. 4 Rated WR

LSU Football Predicted to Land Commitment From Elite Louisiana Running Back

Paul Finebaum Reveals Bold Statement on LSU Football's Lane Kiffin Amid Major Move

Join the Community: