ESPN's FPI Predicts Outcome of LSU Football's Remaining Schedule After Week 4 Win
No. 4 LSU (4-0, 1-0 SEC) will hit the road to Oxford (Miss.) in Week 5 for a matchup against Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels at Vaught Hemingway Stadium.
For the first time since the 2019 season, the LSU Tigers are 4-0 with the program clicking ahead of the heart of Southeastern Conference play.
Brian Kelly and Co. are set to square off against a challenging SEC foe on the road with the Bayou Bengals heading up to Oxford against a fiery up-tempo offense.
Kiffn and the Ole Miss Rebels are gearing up for their biggest challenge yet this season with LSU heading to the Magnolia State.
"It's always a big challenge. LSU is always a premier program in college football of elite players, elite roster. I always said you’re always going to play really good teams and really good players at LSU," Kiffin said on Sunday.
"Last three head coaches there have won national championships. When can a program ever say that? Got the highest-paid staff in football now. So, it’s really challenging, and we’re going to have to have a great week of preparation to play with these guys."
Now, with Week 5 approaching, and the LSU Tigers red-hot, what are the program's chances at remaining on the right track as SEC play ramps up?
A look into the Week 5 game information and the ESPN Football Power Index odds for the LSU Tigers to make a run.
The Game Information: Week 5 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers at Ole Miss Rebels
Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Vaught Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 4-0 (1-0 SEC)
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 4-0 (2-0 SEC)
The LSU Tigers ESPN Matchup Predictor Chances:
*Note: The percentages reflect LSU's chances to earn a win.*
at Ole Miss (Sept. 27) - 26.7 percent chance to win
South Carolina (Oct. 11) - 74.4 percent chance to win
at Vanderbilt (Oct. 18) - 34.7 percent chance to win
Texas A&M (Oct. 25) - 51.9 percent chance to win
at Alabama (Nov. 8) - 23.1 percent chance to win
Arkansas (Nov. 15) - 59.5 percent chance to win
Western Kentucky (Nov. 22) - 96.2 percent chance to win
at Oklahoma (Nov. 29) - 38.6 percent chance to win
LSU is not favored, according to the ESPN Football Power Index, in their remaining matchups against the Ole Miss Rebels, Vanderbilt Commodores, Alabama Crimson Tide and Oklahoma Sooners.
The Tigers will return to action in Week 5 with the program heading to Vaught Hemingway Stadium for a clash against the Ole Miss Rebels. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. on ABC.
