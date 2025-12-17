Will LSU Football's Five-Star Freshman Running Back Follow Frank Wilson To Ole Miss?

LSU Tigers interim head coach Frank Wilson is heading to Oxford to join Pete Golding's Ole Miss Rebels staff, according to multiple reports.

Wilson has served as LSU's running backs coach and associate head coach across the last four seasons in Baton Rouge under Brian Kelly prior to his departure, but will now make a move of his own after the Texas Bowl against Houston.

Once Kelly was relieved of his duties on Oct. 26, officials in the Bayou State wasted no time in elevating Wilson to the interim head coach role where he boosted the chemistry in the locker room.

But with a coaching change in Baton Rouge following Lane Kiffin making the move from Ole Miss to LSU, Wilson received zero clarity on his future with the program.

“We've had conversations, and for me and for Coach Kiffin, it's let's play this game on the 27th and we'll go into those details later,” Wilson said last Tuesday. “We just want to finish what we've started with this football team, give them our undivided attention before transition happens.

“Until then, nothing will necessarily happen in that regard. There will be opportunity there. Where that lies, I'm not sure. But the priority is our current football team.”

Now, Wilson's fate has been decided. It's clear Kiffin didn't have plans of retaining him on staff where he immediately jumped on the opportunity to become the next running backs coach of the Ole Miss Rebels.

In a move that will elevate Ole Miss from a recruiting perspective, Wilson's ties to the state of Louisiana are second to none. He's elite in this area - landing multiple blue-chippers across his time at the collegiate level.

The most recent star that Wilson landed is none other than five-star true freshman Harlem Berry where the New Orleans (La.) native emerged as the LSU Tigers' starting running back down the stretch of the 2025 season.

Berry wrapped up his freshman campaign with 446 rushing yards on 101 carries with a pair of touchdowns where his workload increased across the final four games of the regular season.

Courtesy of Harlem Berry's Instagram.

The No. 1 running back in America for the 2025 Recruiting Cycle, Berry signed with LSU where his relationship with Wilson paved the way to make his way to Baton Rouge.

On Signing Day last December, Berry cited the bond he has with Wilson as a key piece in putting pen to paper with LSU - ultimately suiting up for the hometown team.

"I built a great relationship with (LSU running backs coach Frank Wilson)," Berry said. "All the other coaches at the other universities, I felt that they could get me where I needed to get. But it was just that connection I had with coach Frank. It was more than just football."

Berry's mother echoed the same sentiment.

"Being from the South, you know the hospitality here was overwhelming, as opposed to all of the other colleges that we visited," Tonika said. "And what we looked at was the family. We are big on family.

"And when we went to LSU, we weren't introduced to one set group of (people). We were introduced to parents, coaches, other athletes. It was just like a family."

Courtesy of Harlem Berry's Instagram.

Now, with Wilson set to depart the LSU Tigers program, could it impact Berry's future? Will he follow his position coach to Ole Miss via the NCAA Transfer Portal?

Time will tell on Berry's future, but it's clear the relationship formed with Wilson played a pivotal role in signing with the LSU Tigers one year ago.

