ESPN's FPI Predicts Outcome of LSU Football vs. Clemson Tigers in Week 1 Matchup
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers continue preparation for the program's Week 1 matchup against Clemson with the Top-10 matchup just days away.
Garrett Nussmeier will be back under center for the Bayou Bengals where he will look to build off of an impressive first season as the starting signal-caller in Baton Rouge.
The second-year starter joined Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow as the only players in program history to eclipse the 4,000-yard passing mark last year when he accounted for 4,052 yards and 29 touchdowns in his first year as a starter.
Now in his fifth season at LSU, Nussmeier enters his senior season ranked No. 9 in program history for career passing yards (5,772) and tied for No. 5 in passing touchdowns (40).
“Having last year to go back and study has been huge,” Nussmeier said. “This offseason I’ve focused on being critical of myself, taking care of the football, using my legs more in the right situations. But it’s also about recognizing what I did well and building confidence from that.
"The goal now is to raise the floor. Obviously, my goals are team goals, and being the best version of myself will hopefully help lead us to them.”
Now, with LSU's season opener at Clemson inching closer, and Nussmeier's 2025 debut right around the corner, what are the predictions?
ESPN's Football Power Index has its updated Week 1 pick.
A look into Saturday's game information, the current betting lines from DraftKings Sportsbook and two computer model predictions for LSU versus Clemson.
The Game Information: Week 1 Edition
TV Channel: ABC
Kickoff Time: 6:52 p.m. CT
Venue: Memorial Stadium - Clemson (S.C.)
Commentators: Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit
The Early Betting Lines: LSU vs. Clemson
LSU: +4 (-112)
Clemson: -4 (-108)
Over/Under: 57.5 (-110)
Moneyline:
- LSU: +150
- Clemson: -180
LSU will enter the Aug. 30 clash as 4-point underdogs on the road with the ACC foe having the slight edge, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
The ESPN Football Power Index Prediction: Week 1 Edition
The LSU Tigers enter Saturday night at Clemson with a 46.2 percent chance of walking away with a victory, according to the ESPN Football Power Index.
Kelly and Co. will enter the clash as underdogs with the computer model giving Clemson a 53.8 percent chance of earning a Week 1 win at Memorial Stadium.
Likewise, Bill Connelly's SP+ expert computer model also has the Clemson Tigers escaping with a victory.
SP+'s Take: LSU Falls in Week 1
LSU will enter the Week 1 matchup with a 45 percent chance to win, according to SP+, with Nussmeier and Co. coming in as the underdogs.
The score prediction for next Saturday at Clemson has Dabo Swinney's program coming away with a 30-28 victory to open the 2025 season., according to SP+'s prediction.
LSU will debut a reconstructed roster on Saturday, Aug. 30 with all eyes on the program as they look to snap a five-game Week 1 losing streak at Clemson. Kickoff is set for 6:52 p.m. CT on ABC.
