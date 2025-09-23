ESPN's FPI Predicts Outcome of LSU Football vs. Ole Miss Rebels Week 5 SEC Matchup
No. 4 LSU (4-0, 2-0 SEC) will travel to the Magnolia State in Week 5 for an SEC showdown against Lane Kiffin and the No. 13 ranked Ole Miss Rebels.
After capturing four consecutive wins to open the season, including victories over Clemson and Florida, the Bayou Bengals will look to keep their 2025 record unblemished.
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels will once again present a unique challenge for Kelly and Co. with their up-tempo offense clicking on all cylinders out the gate this season.
"Lane does a great job adapting to what's going on in the game itself," Kelly said of Kiffin as a playcaller.
"I think, more than anything else, you can plan for things to happen, but then you have to be able to prepare for what's the next step, and he's obviously very experienced at what he does. During the game, he can adjust as he sees that he needs to."
The Game Information: Week 5 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. LSU Tigers
Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Vaught Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 4-0 (1-0 SEC)
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 4-0 (2-0 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 5 Edition
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU: +1.5 (-115)
- Ole Miss: -1.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- LSU: -105
- Ole Miss: -115
Total
- Over: 54.5 (-112)
- Under 54.5 (-108)
The Ole Miss Rebels will enter the Week 5 clash as 1.5-point favorites, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
The ESPN Football Power Index Pick: LSU Falls in Oxford
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will enter Saturday's showdown against the Ole Miss Rebels with a with a 26.7 percent chance of taking home a victory.
The ESPN FPI favors the Rebels in this one with Kelly and Co. entering the clash as the underdogs.
The ESPN SP+ Prediction: What The Analytics Say
According to Bill Connelly's SP+ computer model, the LSU Tigers have a 36 percent chance of walking out of Vaught Hemingay Stadium with a victory over the Ole Miss Rebels.
The expert computer model is giving Ole Miss the edge with a final score prediction of 29-23 in the Week 5 matchup with the Rebels predicted to earn the win.
No. 4 LSU and No. 13 Ole Miss will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC with all eyes set to be on the Top-15 Southeastern Conference matchup between a pair of unbeaten programs.
More LSU News:
LSU Football Pushing to Flip Top-10 Quarterback in America Committed to SEC Rival
No. 1 Quarterback in America Set to Visit LSU Football, Alabama, Georgia and Florida
LSU Football Battling to Flip a Five-Star Oregon Ducks Commit, Set to Visit Tigers
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.