ESPN's SP+ Computer Model Predicts LSU Football vs. Texas A&M Aggies Final Score
In a matchup that always delivers, No. 20 LSU (5-2, 2-2 SEC) will host No. 3 Texas A&M in Week 9 with all eyes set to be on the Top-25 SEC showdown in Tiger Stadium on Saturday.
After dropping a Week 9 matchup to the Vanderbilt Commodores, Brian Kelly and the Bayou Bengals will be eyeing an opportunity to get back in the win column in order to keep the program's College Football Playoff hopes alive.
"We're disappointed with the loss. Don't get me wrong, we want to do better for our fan base," Kelly said on Monday. "We get that. But having said that, there are a lot of things that we can take away from the game that we need to build on.
"That's where we are right now — that we have a great opportunity this weekend in Tiger Stadium to play the No. 3 team in the country. That's exciting, and we believe that the way we're moving, if we continue to get better on both sides of the ball, we're prepared to win the game. We believe we can win the game."
With kickoff just days away, the expert predictions are rolling in with ESPN's SP+ computer model locking in a pick for Saturday.
The Game Information: Week 9 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Texas A&M Aggies
Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge (La.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 5-2 (2-2 SEC)
Texas A&M Aggies: 7-0 (4-0 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 9 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU: +2.5 (-108)
- Texas A&M: -2.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- LSU: +116
- Texas A&M: -140
Total
- Over 48.5 (-115)
- Under 48.5 (-105)
LSU enters the Week 9 matchup as 2.5-point underdogs with an opportunity to make a statement at home in Tiger Stadium.
SP+ Prediction: Texas A&M Escapes
According to Bill Connelly's SP+ expert computer model, the Texas A&M Aggies have the edge with a 52 percent chance to escape with a win at Tiger Stadium over No. 20 LSU.
Brian Kelly and Co. enter the matchup with a 48 percent chance to win with a final score prediction of 26-25 on Saturday, according to the SP+ model.
No. 20 LSU and No. 3 Texas A&M will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. CT from Tiger Stadium with the Bayou Bengals looking to bounce back in Week 9.
