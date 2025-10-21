ESPN's SP+ Computer Model Predicts LSU Football vs. Texas A&M Aggies Final Score

LSU Country

Brian Kelly and Co. will host No. 3 Texas A&M on Saturday, Top-25 clash in Tiger Stadium.

Zack Nagy

In a matchup that always delivers, No. 20 LSU (5-2, 2-2 SEC) will host No. 3 Texas A&M in Week 9 with all eyes set to be on the Top-25 SEC showdown in Tiger Stadium on Saturday.

After dropping a Week 9 matchup to the Vanderbilt Commodores, Brian Kelly and the Bayou Bengals will be eyeing an opportunity to get back in the win column in order to keep the program's College Football Playoff hopes alive.

"We're disappointed with the loss. Don't get me wrong, we want to do better for our fan base," Kelly said on Monday. "We get that. But having said that, there are a lot of things that we can take away from the game that we need to build on.

"That's where we are right now — that we have a great opportunity this weekend in Tiger Stadium to play the No. 3 team in the country. That's exciting, and we believe that the way we're moving, if we continue to get better on both sides of the ball, we're prepared to win the game. We believe we can win the game."

With kickoff just days away, the expert predictions are rolling in with ESPN's SP+ computer model locking in a pick for Saturday.

The Game Information: Week 9 Edition

Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Texas A&M Aggies
Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge (La.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 5-2 (2-2 SEC)
Texas A&M Aggies: 7-0 (4-0 SEC)

Odds, Spread and Total: Week 9 Edition

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

  • LSU: +2.5 (-108)
  • Texas A&M: -2.5 (-112)

Moneyline

  • LSU: +116
  • Texas A&M: -140

Total

  • Over 48.5 (-115)
  • Under 48.5 (-105)

LSU enters the Week 9 matchup as 2.5-point underdogs with an opportunity to make a statement at home in Tiger Stadium.

SP+ Prediction: Texas A&M Escapes

According to Bill Connelly's SP+ expert computer model, the Texas A&M Aggies have the edge with a 52 percent chance to escape with a win at Tiger Stadium over No. 20 LSU.

Brian Kelly and Co. enter the matchup with a 48 percent chance to win with a final score prediction of 26-25 on Saturday, according to the SP+ model.

No. 20 LSU and No. 3 Texas A&M will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. CT from Tiger Stadium with the Bayou Bengals looking to bounce back in Week 9.

Zack Nagy
ZACK NAGY

Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of LSU Country, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Tiger Football, Basketball, Baseball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving LSU athletics. 

