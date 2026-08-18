LSU Has a Fascinating Numbers Problem at Wide Receiver

The LSU Tigers will soon be officially starting the Lane Kiffin era in Baton Rouge, and obviously, a lot of the attention will be on what the Tigers' offense can look like in year one under an offense-minded head coach like Kiffin.

Undoubtedly, a lot of that pressure lands on the shoulders of starting quarterback Sam Leavitt, who will look to return to the form that made him one of the better quarterbacks in college football, and the LSU offense will also depend on the other playmakers it has on that side of the ball.

And one position group in particular that will carry plenty of pressure and will be challenged to play up to lofty expectations is the LSU wide receiver room, especially with the complete remodeling the unit underwent over the offseason.

LSU Has Plenty of Wide Receiver Talent, Who Will Step Up in 2026?

Kansas State Wildcats wide receiver Jayce Brown (1) makes a catch for a touchdown during the first half against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Rebuilding the wide receiver room was one of the biggest areas Kiffin needed to attack in the offseason, with the Tigers not bringing back much of their wide receiver production from 2025.

Kiffin did just that throughout the transfer portal, bringing in a haul of wide receivers to re-do the position group as the Tigers brought in nine wide receivers out of the portal. The wide receiver room also has four true freshmen and just a single returner from the 2025 season, taking the total number of wide receivers on the roster up to 14.

Obviously, not all 14 wide receivers will be able to make an impact throughout the 2026 season. And in fact, it's possible that maybe less than half of those wide receivers find consistent roles, as in Kiffin's final season at Ole Miss, only five wide receivers totaled at least 25 receptions.

And with the start of the 2026 season right around the corner, Kiffin and offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. will have to settle on a wide receiver rotation, and the wide receivers will need to keep battling for those spots throughout the rest of Fall Camp.

Fortunately for Kiffin and his staff, the wide receiver room has more than enough talent to find a proper rotation and roles for whoever starts to separate themselves.

LSU will obviously look towards Kansas State transfer Jayce Brown to step in and be Leavitt's top receiving option this season. The senior has big-play ability, with proven production coming off back-to-back seasons with more than 40 catches, 700-plus yards, and at least five touchdowns.

Behind Brown sits Hawaii transfer Jackson Harris, who heads to Baton Rouge following a 2025 season where he recorded 49 receptions for 963 yards and 12 touchdowns. Harris will be a change of pace as a secondary option, being a taller wide receiver than Brown

And in the slot will be Winston Watkins Jr., who made the jump with Kiffin from Ole Miss to LSU. Watkins was a part of Ole Miss's five-wide receiver rotation a season ago with 26 receptions for 373 yards and a touchdown. Watkins Jr.'s biggest advantage compared to the other wide receivers in the room is obviously the familiarity with Kiffin's offense.

If Kiffin's wide receiver rotation remains at five, that leaves two spots open for players to battle for. And the wideouts to keep an eye out for those two spots are Florida transfer Eugene Wilson III, Old Dominion transfer Tre' Brown, and Illinois transfer Malik Elzy.

Wilson III has a unique advantage over the other wide receivers as a veteran in the SEC after spending three seasons with the Gators.

Brown looks to make the jump to the Power 4 level after a third-team All-Sun Belt Conference season in 2025, and Elzy is a veteran seeking an increased role after totaling just 16 receptions, 213 yards, and two touchdowns over three years at Illinois.

Crafting a wide receiver rotation that allows the LSU offense to produce to its potential is obviously crucial, and Kiffin will have the talent to do so.

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