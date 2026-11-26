LSU will head to Fayetteville on Saturday to face the Arkansas Razorbacks for the final SEC matchup of the regular season.

SEC play has not gone over well for LSU, as the Tigers head into the last conference matchup 6-5, going 3-5 in conference play.

As far as Kiffin's record for his first season in Baton Rouge, he's recording one of the worst conference records that LSU coaches have recorded in their first season, making the wrong kind of history at LSU.

History In The Making

Oct 24, 2026; Auburn, Alabama, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin looks on during the second quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kiffin and his newly renovated program were projected to have three losses or fewer this season, but are now one loss away from breaking even before the final game of the season.

Throughout LSU's history of SEC records for coaches in their first full season, only one other coach has recorded three conference wins in a season, with Curley Hallman going 3-4 in 1991.

Following Hallman, Gerry DiNardo went 4-3-1 in his SEC record. Nick Saban flipped Kiffin's current record, going 5-3 in his first season at LSU. Les Miles, who brought the school's third national championship to Baton Rouge, holds the best-standing record of going 7-1 in SEC play in his first year.

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Both Ed Orgeron and Brian Kelly went 6-2 in SEC play during their first season, with Kiffin stepping in to replace Kelly last November.

Now that Kiffin is wearing the headset, he's recorded an unfortunate SEC record during his LSU debut, one that stands out in the program's history, for the wrong reasons.

Heading into the final stretch of the season, which was an important chance to paint the Tigers' playoff picture and secure marquee wins against Alabama, Texas, and Tennessee, LSU had two losses.

But LSU couldn't beat any of the top-ranked SEC competitors. Now, the Tigers are looking forward to playing the unranked 4-7 Razorbacks, hoping to get their first win in November.

As it's the final game of the season before the Tigers play in a bowl game, there's no time for Kiffin to turn around the season and not stick out in program history for his first-year record.

While it might not have been the start that Kiffin wanted during his LSU takeover, there are still six more years left in his contract, with much-needed room to grow.

Both LSU and Arkansas are unranked heading into the final season, where the state neighbors will battle for the Golden Boot Trophy, and Kiffin will try to add to his unfortunate SEC record.

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