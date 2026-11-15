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LSU's College Football Playoff Dreams All But Dead

The Tigers postseason chances quickly got crushed
Brooke Benedict|
Ethan Currie - LSU Tigers On SI

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LSU Tigers

LSU gains its fourth loss of the season after a late-game loss to the Texas Longhorns as the team closes out its season at home.

As the postseason is just around the corner, the fourth loss will end the Tigers' season in late November, crushing the hopes for a first postseason run for Lane Kiffin's career.

In such a crucial time of the season, the stakes of the game were win-or-go-home, making the loss even more heartbreaking for LSU.

The Playoff Chances Crushed

LSU offensive line against Alabama
Nov 7, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers line of scrimmage seen during the first quarter against Alabama Crimson Tide at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even after the tough loss to Alabama last week, the LSU Tigers were still given a 79% chance to make the playoffs, being ranked at No. 21 in the College Football Playoff's Week 2 rankings.

As multiple three-loss and two-loss teams were in the running for a postseason, the Tigers had the chance to hold on to their hopes of making the bracket, making it crucial to win out the season.

Which didn't go according to plan. Yes, anything can happen in college football. But LSU making the playoffs this year? Not gonna happen.

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And Texas just confirmed that for the Tigers.

Even with such a close loss, with the Longhorns taking the lead in the last four seconds of the game, taking the second lead of the game since their first drive, a loss is still a loss. And right now, losses are make-or-break deal-sealers.

As Kiffin began his first season at LSU, the team's expectations to make a postseason run were high, coming to Baton Rouge with the No. 1-ranked recruiting class and an ultimate program takeover.

But as Week 11 comes to a close, the expectations will have to wait until next season, as Texas just put the Tigers' dreams to sleep with the late-game win.

It's not exactly back to the drawing board for Kiffin; he has still built up a talented and respected program during his short tenure at LSU that has a long way to go.

He's expected to continue establishing a name for LSU football in both the SEC and CFP, bringing in talented players who can finally meet the postseason expectations.

Now the team will only play two more games this season, traveling to Knoxville next weekend to face the Volunteers and ending out the season meeting Arkansas.

While there's no chance to pull off the impossible of making the playoff bracket, the team still must define themself as a tough conference competitor and limit any more losses.

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Brooke Benedict
BROOKE BENEDICT

Brooke Benedict is a junior at LSU with a major in Print Journalism and a minor in Sports Studies. She’s originally from Boulder, Colorado and enjoys how sports bring people together. She has spent one semester as a sports columnist for the LSU student newspaper, and is excited to continue her LSU sports reporting career with On SI.

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