LSU Football Emerging as Team to Watch for Fast-Rising Tennessee, Georgia Target

Atlanta (Ga.) Woodward Academy defensive lineman Tory Clark continues navigating a pivotal offseason in his recruitment with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers quickly emerging as a school to watch for the fast-rising defender.

Clark checks in as a three-star prospect in the 2028 Recruiting Cycle with a myriad of programs battling for his services as he works through the early stages of his recruitment.

The 6-foot-4, 265-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, South Carolina Gamecocks, Wake Forest Demon Deacons, Louisville Cardinals, and SMU Mustangs, among several others, across his time on the prep scene.

Now, Clark is identifying early contenders in his recruitment with unofficial visits being locked in for this spring.

The dynamic defender has locked in over a handful of visits with Kiffin and the LSU Tigers set to receive one of their own:

- Georgia Bulldogs: March 19

- South Carolina Gamecocks: March 28

- Virginia Tech Hokies: April 3

- Kentucky Wildcats: April 4

- Tennessee Volunteers: April 10

- LSU Tigers: April 18

- Louisville Cardinals: TBD

The Ole Miss Rebels are also a school on his radar after visiting last fall for a game day visit to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

"I would love an offer," Clark told Rebels247. "Ole Miss has some of the best football in the country. Look at what's happening with this program's success… and I learned about the tradition. Meeting with coaches was a good experience and a good connection.

"They had good things to say about how I work, and off the field is important, too. They said I have good size, a great frame and I they got to get me back to Ole Miss. I'm gonna remain connected and keep focusing on the work. We talked about how I'm focusing on my get-off and pass rushing."

Now, for Kiffin and the LSU Tigers this offseason, the coaching staff will get the fast-rising defensive weapon over to Baton Rouge for a quick visit as the program looks to make an early impression for the 2028 defender.

