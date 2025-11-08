Expert Analysts Log Final Predictions for LSU Football vs. Alabama Crimson Tide
In a matchup that always delivers, the LSU Tigers (5-3, 2-3 SEC) will return to action on Saturday night in Tuscaloosa for a Week 11 showdown against the Alabama Crimson Tide.
The Bayou Bengals will take the field for the first time since firing Brian Kelly on Oct. 26 with interim Frank Wilson stepping in as the leader to close out the season.
"I think we understand the challenges that are before us. I think our football team is eager to play in this game on Saturday against Alabama. We know what we're up against. I think we'll have an opportunity to play our best football," Wilson said.
"That is the attitude in the building. I think it resonates from the coaches to the players, the support staff, where everyone's really excited about the opportunity to play again."
Now, the expert predictions are in with kickoff just hours away at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
The Game Information: Week 11 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers at Alabama Crimson Tide
Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium - Tuscaloosa (Ala.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 5-3 (2-3 SEC)
Alabama Crimson Tide Record: 7-1 (5-0 SEC)
David Pollack's Pick: Week 11 Edition
“I’ll take Alabama, especially being at home. It just makes sense to take Alabama,” Pollack said this week.
“The scoring for LSU has been such a disaster this year. Watching them play offense, it’s fallen off a cliff,” Pollack added. “Last year, Garrett Nussmeier threw for over 300 yards a game. This year, he’s at 220. It’s night and day.”
“Your guess is as good as mine what you’re going to get from LSU,” Pollack said. “They have to get their balance back, but they haven’t been able to do it... To beat Alabama, you’d better have a pass rush,” he said. “You have to affect the quarterback, and LSU hasn’t consistently rushed the passer well.”
Fox Sports' Joel Klatt Weighs In: Crimson Tide Dominate in Tuscaloosa
"Do we really trust LSU's offense? I get it. Bama's not perfect, but they're better than LSU. LSU stinks, guys. I don't know how else to put it. They're not a good football team.
"That's why Brian Kelly was fired, and I don't believe they're going to go on the road and all of a sudden stun Alabama. There's been no evidence that all the sudden, they're going to get this together.
"Meanwhile, the evidence suggests that Bama will continue to play well. They've gotten better in areas of weakness. They continue to be great in areas of strength, namely throwing the football."
"I don't want anything to do with LSU right now. I can't take the points. I can't tell myself that they're going to be artificially motivated in this ball game."
"I've got Bama winning this game, 31-20. Bama covers... and they continue their run in the SEC, which has been incredibly impressive after that first game where they lost to Florida State. I think Bama wins."
ESPN's Rece Davis Chimes In:
"I do think LSU will probably play its most inspired game in weeks, because this would, maybe not a season-saver, but it would certainly be something that could put something on the numerous wounds the Tigers have endured.”
“There’s been talk about how they haven’t been physical in practice, so they’ve been doing some things they haven’t done recently when Brian Kelly was in charge.
"So I think you’re going to see a team that comes out and tries to make a physical statement, but I’ll go Ty Simpson, those receivers and the defense creating enough negative plays for Alabama to get out with a win.”
ESPN's Pete Thamel's Pick:
“It’ll be interesting,” Thamel said. “There’s been the bye-week. You replace your play caller and replace your head coach and go in and test it in that cauldron of Tuscaloosa, where there’s a visceral feeling about the potential of this Alabama team as maybe being the most talented in the SEC. I don’t like LSU’s chance enduring all that change.”
“They were like an uninspired team before, so it’ll be interesting to see Garrett Nussmeier and if there are any wrinkles in the offense with Alex Atkins calling it,” Thamel continued. “They certainly couldn’t block and the run game wasn’t very good to start the season, but I think the Tide will roll.”
