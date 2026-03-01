Alabama Crimson Tide Building Momentum From Prized LSU Football Offensive Target

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers made a move for Oak Ridge (Tenn.) four-star tight end Malik Howard as his recruitment process explodes amid a pivotal offseason in his recruitment.

Howard checks in as the No. 8 rated tight end in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs galore entering the race for his commitment following a strong junior campaign.

The 6-foot-4, 231-pounder is coming off of a 2025 season where he hauled in 53 catches for 778 yards (14.7 yards per catch) and 11 touchdowns on the prep scene.

"Modern F-TE projection with the hands, fluidity and post-catch urgency to be a featured target in any passing attack. Measured just under 6-foot-4, 225 pounds the summer before junior year. More notably, came in with a near 6-foot-10 wingspan," 247Sports wrote of Howard's game.

"Sticky hands and superb body control lead to acrobatic grabs in traffic as he can float with his timing and make mid-flight adjustments. Competitive once the prize is secured as he’s quick to turn and get up field. Not a burner per se, but can attack cushion with his burst and sink the hips to break off defenders at the top of routes.

"Added mass would help with in-line responsibilities, but is a willing blocker that can break the door down when asked to pull and lead. Projects as a potential impact player at the Power Four level that can be positioned around the formation in search of matchups."

Now, his recruitment is taking off with schools galore entering the race for his commitment after earning double-digit scholarships, but Howard is focusing on the South Carolina Gamecocks, Vanderbilt Commodores, Miami Hurricanes, Texas A&M Aggies, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Tennessee Volunteers.

LSU will now look to build momentum for Howard after a recent offer to Howard, but the talented tight end has now locked in an official visit with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

4-Star TE Malik Howard @Malik_Howard81 is set to officially visit Alabama on May 29 weekend.



Alabama TE coach Richard Owens is in constant contact with him. I will get my first look at him at a loaded @thesevens7on7 7v7 Tournament today.



More coming to @TDAlabamaMag pic.twitter.com/K0kL43MbJl — Justin Smith (@Jdsmith31Smith) February 28, 2026

Kiffin and LSU tight ends coach Joe Cox are battling for America's top prospects this offseason with a pivotal stretch ahead as unofficial and official visit season nears.

Now, the Bayou Bengals will look to get Howard to Baton Rouge on a visit as he begins evaluating contenders in his process.

