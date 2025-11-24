Expert Analysts Predict Lane Kiffin's Decision Amid Near $100 Million Offer From LSU
The LSU Tigers are targeting Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin as the program's next decision-maker with the administration in Baton Rouge circling him as the primary candidate.
In what has emerged as a three-team race between LSU, Ole Miss, and Florida, the Bayou Bengals are beginning to pick up steam with a decision set to come this week.
Ole Miss Athletics Director Keith Carter met with Kiffin on Friday where both parties decided he will coach the Egg Bowl vs. Mississippi State on Nov. 28 - then make an announcement on his plans for the future the next day [Nov. 29].
Once the meeting wrapped up, a "level of confidence" came from the program in Baton Rouge in their chances to land Kiffin.
"Numerous sources with knowledge of the situation have told CBS Sports in the last 24 hours that they believe the momentum has shifted in LSU's favor to land the talented head coach. To be clear, that does not mean it's a done deal," CBS Sports wrote on Saturday.
"Throughout the week, Kiffin has seemingly gone back and forth by the day while trying to make a decision.
"For example, there were multiple days this week that sources felt like it was trending toward Kiffin taking the job at LSU only for it to then come across the next day like he was giving real thought to staying at Ole Miss."
Now, the experts have weighed in on the subject surrounding Kiffin's future.
The Expert Predictions: Kiffin Buzz
Paul Finebaum: LSU
“I think it will end sometime next Saturday with him probably leaving, and I say probably because that would mean I would be trusting a bunch of sources that I don’t even know who they are,” Finebaum said. “I had 10 people, as you guys did, tell me it’s LSU right now. The week before, it seemed like Florida.
“So, I mean, I’m out of guesses. And, I know that sounds silly for me to be this indecisive, but I’m going to lean into my inner Lane Kiffin and have no earthly idea what he’s doing.”
Todd McShay: LSU
"On Monday, I thought he was going back to Ole Miss," McShay said of Lane Kiffin during a stream on his personal YouTube channel. "I no longer think that’s the case. I think he will be the next head coach at LSU."
"I do want to say this, though, and I want you to just hear me when I say this: I don’t think he’s made a decision," McShay emphasized. "No, no, no, no, no, no, no. I want you to really hear that. I don’t think Lane has actually made a final decision," he told his co-host.
Joel Klatt: Florida
"I think he’s going to Florida and I think he’s going to be the next coach of the Gators, and I think that we’re going to have one of the biggest messes in college football history go down before the Playoff when Lane Kiffin steps away from a College Football Playoff team and goes to coach another team.”
Now, as the "Kiffin Sweepstakes" ramp up, all eyes are on the LSU Tigers with the program looking to get over the finish line and reel him in.
More LSU News:
Elite LSU Football Commit Reaffirms Pledge Despite Ohio State, Ole Miss Pushing
Five Players LSU Football Must Keep After Brian Kelly's Firing, Including DJ Pickett
ESPN Insider Labels Lane Kiffin 'Top Target' for LSU Football, Florida Gators
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.