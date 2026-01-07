Lane Kiffin Lands Former Five-Star Florida Gators Wide Receiver to LSU Football Haul

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers have landed a commitment from Florida Gators wide receiver Eugene Wilson, he revealed via social media on Wednesday morning.

Wilson signed with the Gators as a headliner in the program's 2023 Recruiting Cycle as a five-star wideout where he immediately made his presence felt in Gainesville.

He impacted the program as a true freshman after starting in seven games that season where Wilson finished with a team-high six touchdown catches - coming in at second on the team in receptions and receiving yards.

After dealing with the injury bug across his sophomore campaign in 2024, Wilson took a step back in 2025 where he now gets a fresh start under Kiffin in Baton Rouge with significant potential in his scene,

The 5-foot-11, 194-pounder is compiled 107 receptions for 1,043 yards and 10 touchdowns across three seasons where he now looks to make his presence felt in the Bayou State.

BREAKING: #LSU has landed a commitment from a Top-10 wide receiver in the Transfer Portal: Eugene “Tre” Wilson.



The Florida Gators transfer checks in as the No. 9 WR in the portal and a Top-50 overall player.



Wilson logged 107 receptions for 1,043 yards + 10 TDs at Florida. pic.twitter.com/aii8v6qODX — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) January 7, 2026

For LSU, the program hosted Wilson on a multi-day stay to campus where the Top-10 wide reciever in the Transfer Portal shut things down - committing to the Tigers over the Texas A&M Aggies where he visited last weekend.

LSU has now inked four transfer wide receivers as the Transfer Portal haul in Baton Rouge takes shape this week.

The Recent Signee: Jayce Brown (Kansas State)

Kansas State wide receiver Jayce Brown committed to Kiffin and the LSU Tigers after a multi-day stay in Baton Rouge, he revealed via social media on Tuesday,

Brown, the No. 3 rated wideout in the NCAA Transfer Portal, received significant interest in the NCAA Transfer Portal with the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Georgia Bulldogs, Auburn Tigers, Kentucky Wildcats, and Louisville Cardinals expected to earn visits.

After a trip to Oxford to meet with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels, Brown hopped on a flight and made his way to Baton Rouge to check-in with Kiffin and the LSU staff in the Bayou State.

From there, less than 36 hours after arriving, Brown made his decision where he'll sign with the LSU Tigers and join a talented portal haul at the wide receiver position for the 2026 season.

BREAKING: #LSU has landed a commitment from the No. 3 wide receiver in the Transfer Portal: Jayce Brown.



The Kansas State wideout logged 115 receptions for 1,972 yards + 13 TDs across three seasons with the Wildcats.



Lane Kiffin and Co. add one of the top transfers available. pic.twitter.com/Bo6YjvAVhA — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) January 6, 2026

The 6-foot, 180-pounder out of Florida is coming off of a junior campaign where he logged 712 receiving yards on 41 receptions for five touchdowns.

Across three seasons with the Wildcats, Brown compiled nearly 2,000 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns on over 100 catches.

