Expert Computer Model Predicts Final Score of LSU Football vs. Louisiana Tech

Brian Kelly and Co. will square off against the Bulldogs, take the field in Tiger Stadium on Saturday night.

No. 3 LSU returns to Baton Rouge in Week 2 for an in-state matchup against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Tiger Stadium.

Brian Kelly and the Bayou Bengals will look to start the 2025 season with a 2-0 for the first time since 2019 after capturing a season-opening victory over Clemson last Saturday.

Now, the Tigers are focused on the task at hand in Week 2 with Louisiana Tech heading to town between a pair of in-state programs.

"Playing at Tiger Stadium is such a special opportunity. So, I know our guys and staff and fans and everybody associated with the program coming back to Tiger Stadium is pretty exciting. We've got like 45 guys that will be walking down Victory Hill for the first time," Kelly said.

"When you get a chance to open on the road and have some success, you build a lot of momentum. Now, the opportunity to play at home heightens it even more."

A look into the Week 2 game information, final betting lines and the expert computer model score prediction for Saturday night in Death Valley.

The Game Information: Week 2 Edition

Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge (La.)
TV Channel: SEC Network+/ESPN+
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 1-0
Louisiana Tech Bulldogs Record: 1-0

Odds, Spread and Total: Week 2 Edition

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

  • LSU -36.5 (-112)
  • Louisiana Tech +36.5 (-108)

Moneyline

  • LSU (N/A)
  • Louisiana Tech (N/A)

Total

  • Over 49.5 (-102)
  • Under 49.5 (-118)
The SP+ Computer Model Prediction: Week 2

What is SP+? According to ESPN, "in a single sentence, it's a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency that I originally created at Football Outsiders in 2008. SP+ is intended to be predictive and forward-facing.

"It is not a résumé ranking (hence the lack of unbeatens near the top), so it does not automatically give credit for big wins or particularly brave scheduling -- no good predictive system does."

No. 3 LSU enters the Week 2 matchup as 31.4-point favorites with the expert computer model favoring the Tigers by a significant margin against an in-state foe.

The SP+ gives Kelly and Co. a 98 percent chance to win versus Louisiana Tech with a final score prediction of 41-10 on Saturday night at Tiger Stadium.

