Expert Computer Models Predict Outcome of LSU Football vs. Texas A&M Aggies
In a matchup that has generated significant buzz, No. 20 LSU will host the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. CT.
Brian Kelly and the Bayou Bengals will take the field for a matchup against the No. 3 ranked team in America with the Aggies looking to make a statement on the road.
For the Tigers, the program is coming off of a loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores with LSU now entering "must-win" territory in Week 9.
“Well, I think we need to be more physical. I think there’s always the need for physicality, right? How you play this game really is about who you are. You know, football is a game of violent collisions,” Kelly said.
“Certainly, from an offensive line standpoint, everybody’s going to look towards the physicality there on the offensive line. Those are the best five guys we’ve got out there. If we had another group, we’d certainly play them as well.
"So listen, everybody is going to look at this and has their opinions, and I respect everybody’s. But there’s no doubt that any time you evaluate your football team, the first thing you’re going to look for is physicality.”
With kickoff inching closer in Baton Rouge, the final predictions are rolling in with the analytics favoring one program by a slight margin.
The Game Information: Week 9 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Texas A&M Aggies
Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge (La.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 5-2 (2-2 SEC)
Texas A&M Aggies: 7-0 (4-0 SEC)
SP+ Prediction: Texas A&M Gets it Done
According to Bill Connelly's SP+ expert computer model, the Texas A&M Aggies have the edge with a 52 percent chance to escape with a win at Tiger Stadium over No. 20 LSU.
Brian Kelly and Co. enter the matchup with a 48 percent chance to win with a final score prediction of 26-25 on Saturday, according to the SP+ model.
The ESPN FPI Prediction: Aggies Win on the Road
According to the ESPN Football Power Index, the Texas A&M Aggies have the edge heading into Week 9 with a 52.2 percent chance to walk into Death Valley and win.
For the Tigers, the program will enter the matchup as underdogs with a 47.8 percent chance to win, according to the ESPN FPI.
Brian Kelly's Take: Opportunity Awaits in Death Valley
"We have a great opportunity this weekend in Tiger Stadium to play the No. 3 team in the country. That's exciting, and we believe that the way we're moving, if we continue to get better on both sides of the ball, we're prepared to win the game. We believe we can win the game," Brian Kelly said this week.
"I hope our fanbase understands that we're disappointed. We are committed to working to get better every single day, and we're excited about a great matchup this weekend in Tiger Stadium. Certainly, A&M, outstanding football team."
