Expert Computer Model Predicts Result of LSU Football vs. Oklahoma Sooners in Week 14
The LSU Tigers (7-4, 3-4 SEC) will hit the road to Norman in Week 14 for an SEC matchup against John Mateer and the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
In what will serve as the regular season finale for both programs, the Bayou Bengals will look to spoil Oklahoma's chances at a College Football Playoff berth with the Sooners controlling their own destiny on Saturday afternoon.
Sooners quarterback John Mateer will be the focal point of the game plan for the LSU Tigers with lineaback Whit Weeks detailing what makes him such a special player.
"I mean, he's a guy who can really get to his second read," Weeks said. "A lot of quarterbacks in college, they look at their first read and then they kind of just take off and scramble.
"He's a guy who will look at his first read, it's not there, okay, he's looking at his second read and he's ripping it. Just trust your eyes, trust your keys, do your job, make tackles."
Now, with game day inching closer in Norman, the ESPN SP+ computer model has locked in a prediction for the Week 14 clash between LSU and Oklahoma.
The Game Information: Week 14 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Oklahoma Sooners
Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 7-4 (3-4 SEC)
Oklahoma Sooners Record: 9-2 (5-2 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 14
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU: +10.5 (-122)
- Oklahoma: -10.5 (+100)
Moneyline
- LSU: +310
- Oklahoma: -400
Total
- Over 36.5 (-112)
- Under 36.5 (-108)
LSU is currently listed as 10.5-point underdogs on the road against a fiery Oklahoma Sooners squad heading into the regular season finale.
The over/under for the matchup sits at 36.5 with the LSU Tigers' offense going up against one of the top defenses in America under Venables' watch.
The ESPN SP+ Prediction:
According to Bill Connelly's SP+ expert computer model, the LSU Tigers have a 23 percent chance to spoil the Sooners' College Football Playoff chances and pull off the upset.
On the other side, the SP+ model gives Oklahoma a 77 percent chance to handle business against the Bayou Bengals by a final score of 27-16 on Saturday in Norman.
The LSU Tigers and Oklahoma Sooners will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday afternoon in the regular season finale for both programs.
