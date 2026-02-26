LSU Football Among Top Contenders for Coveted North Carolina Defensive Back Prospect

Charlotte (N.C.) four-star safety Davion Jones continues navigating a pivotal offseason in his recruitment with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers turning up the heat for the coveted defensive back.

Jones checks in as consensus Top-10 prospect in North Carolina where he flaunts an offer sheet with the LSU Tigers, Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State Buckeyes, Florida State Seminoles, Clemson Tigers, and North Carolina Tar Heels, among others.

The 5-foot-10, 170-pounder is fresh off of a big-time junior campaign where scholarships galore rolled in with the LSU Tigers entering the race in a major way across the last handful of months.

"Playmaking safety that could play over the top or underneath. Not only tested in the upper percentile spring before junior year, but captured a bronze medal in 100-meter dash at North Carolina 3A state meet as a sophomore," 247Sports wrote. "Quick to get on his horse and to the football, whether that be in zone coverage or run support.

"Spirited as an open-field tackler with his sound technique and will lower his shoulder to deliver a blow when the opportunity presents itself. Fluid enough to handle man-coverage responsibilities from an overhang posting and is quick to break on a pass, hence the ball production (17 PBUs and 8 INTs in 21 varsity games).

"Embraces the idea of contributing on special teams with his physicality. Should be viewed as a potential impact defender for a College Football Playoff contender that can fit into a variety of different schemes with his speed, tackling prowess and overall field vision."

Now, the LSU Tigers are intensifying their pursuit after defensive coordinator Blake Baker and secondary coach Corey Raymond made the trip over to North Carolina for face time last month.

Courtesy of Davion Jones on X.

But other schools are quickly entering the mix with Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners emerging as the most recent school to dish out an offer amid a major offseason for Jones.

Lane Kiffin and Co. are beginning to make their presence felt in the recruitment of Jones as both unofficial visits and official visits begin getting locked in.

Now, as the Top-10 prospect in North Carolina navigates his recruitment, all eyes are on which schools he'll check-in with down the stretch with the LSU Tigers firmly in the mix.

More LSU News:

LSU Football, Ohio State Buckeyes, USC Trojans Among Top Schools for No. 4 Rated WR

LSU Football Predicted to Land Commitment From Elite Louisiana Running Back

Paul Finebaum Reveals Bold Statement on LSU Football's Lane Kiffin Amid Major Move

Join the Community: