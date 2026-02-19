Oklahoma Sooners Dish Out Offer to Prized LSU Football Defensive Back Target

Charlotte (N.C.) four-star safety Davion Jones remains a priority target for Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers as the program intensifies its pursuit for the coveted defender in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

Jones checks in as consensus Top-10 prospect in North Carolina where he flaunts an offer sheet with the Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State Buckeyes, Florida State Seminoles, Clemson Tigers, and North Carolina Tar Heels, among others, in the mix.

The 5-foot-10, 170-pounder is fresh off of a big-time junior campaign where scholarships rolled in day-by-day with the LSU Tigers entering the race in a major way across the last handful of months.

"Playmaking safety that could play over the top or underneath. Not only tested in the upper percentile spring before junior year, but captured a bronze medal in 100-meter dash at North Carolina 3A state meet as a sophomore," 247Sports wrote. "Quick to get on his horse and to the football, whether that be in zone coverage or run support.

"Spirited as an open-field tackler with his sound technique and will lower his shoulder to deliver a blow when the opportunity presents itself. Fluid enough to handle man-coverage responsibilities from an overhang posting and is quick to break on a pass, hence the ball production (17 PBUs and 8 INTs in 21 varsity games).

"Embraces the idea of contributing on special teams with his physicality. Should be viewed as a potential impact defender for a College Football Playoff contender that can fit into a variety of different schemes with his speed, tackling prowess and overall field vision."

Now, the LSU Tigers are intensifying their pursuit after defensive coordinator Blake Baker and secondary coach Corey Raymond made the trip over to North Carolina for face time last month.

But other schools are quickly entering the mix with Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners emerging as the most recent school to dish out an offer.

Lane Kiffin and Co. are beginning to make their presence felt in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with priority targets emerging for the new staff in Baton Rouge.

Now, all eyes are on official visit season with top prospects set to make their way to campus in the coming months to check-in with Kiffin and Co.

